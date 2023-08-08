Zombieverse cast: All contestants in Netflix reality series

Zombieverse pits its contestants against a terrifying, bloodthirsty zombie apocalypse – here’s your guide to everyone in the cast of the new reality series.

Picture the scene: you’re a celebrity invited to the launch of a new dating series in South Korea. You’re chatting away with fellow celebs, watching the normies get ready to be on TV for the first time, when suddenly a woman bites a man on the set.

Chaos ensues as she tries to munch on others’ flesh, and you have no idea what to do. This is the setup of Zombieverse, a “groundbreaking” new series that “redefines the action variety genre” by following real people as they try to cope with, survive, and fight against zombies.

With the series arriving on Netflix in its entirety today, here’s the contestants you need to know in the Zombieverse cast.

Zombieverse cast and contestants

Below, you’ll find a list of all the contestants in the cast of Zombieverse, and some details about who they are and where you may have seen them before.

Lee Si-young

Lee Si-young is an actress and former amateur boxer.

She became widely known in 2009 when she appeared in We Got Married, a reality series about fake married couples. She hosted Entertainment Relay from 2010-2012, and went on to star in the likes of Meet the In-Laws, Couples, and My Beautiful Bride. Lee also starred in Netflix’s apocalyptic horror series Sweet Home in 2020.

Noh Hong-chul

Noh Hong-chul is an entertainer and TV host best known for Talents for Sale.

He’s also appeared on Infinite Challenge and I Live Alone, not to mention a cameo in PSY’s Gangnam Style video, the latter of which became a “sensation with a sensation” and rose his reputation with US studios.

Park Na-rae

Park Na-rae is a comedian, perhaps best known for becoming the first Korean female comedian to headline her own Netflix stand-up special with Glamour Warning.

She also took place in the Netflix is a Joke fest in 2020, and has made several television appearances in the likes of Msaengmul, The Sound of Your Heart, The Rebel, and Saturday Meals Love.

DinDin

DinDin, aka Lim Cheol, is a rapper and TV personality.

He first found fame on Show Me the Money 2 in 2013, but he’s since released an album (Goodbye My Twenties) and several singles, as well as hosting and acting as a judge on other talent shows like The Backpacker Chef, Don’t Be Me Heart, and Avatar Singer.

Tsuki

Fukutomi Tsuki, known as just Tsuki, is a Japanese singer best known for being part of K-pop girl group Billlie.

She made her debut in 2020 as a member of MAGICOUR before joining Billlie the next year. Earlier this year, she was announced as one of the new MCs for MBC’s Show Champion.

Jonathan and Patricia

Jonathan and Patricia Yiombi are YouTube and TV stars, as well as siblings. They moved to Korea at a young age and are now regarded as two of the most famous Congolese celebrities in the world.

Jonathan made his debut in Screening Humanity in the early 2000s, before queuing up a long line of reality TV appearances, while Patricia rose to fame amid her popular appearances in her brother’s YouTube videos, becoming a star in her own right.

Yoo Hee-kwan

Yoo Hee-kwan is a baseball player for the Doosan Bears, having joined the KBO League team in 2009 and staying there ever since.

He has a reputation for his unconventional pitching style: while his height and pitching speeds are lower than what you’d expect, he summons expert control with each ball. He also appeared on Strongest Baseball and Sports Golden Ball in 2022.

DEX

DEX, aka Kim Jin-young, is a reality TV star.

While appearing in the likes of Running Man, Amazing Saturday, and Bloody Game, he joined the Season 2 cast of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno, a dating series where singletons try to find love on a deserted island. He has also appeared on Bloody Game Season 2, Witch Hunt Season 3, and is expected to return for Single’s Inferno’s third season.

Kwachu-hyung / Hong Seong-woo

Kwachu-hyung also appears in the Zombieverse cast, but he’s better known as Hong Seong-woo, a YouTuber and urologist.

Under his Dr Jomulju alias, he has nearly 220,000 subscribers who regularly tune in for sex education videos; for example, his latest upload is titled: “The method of masturbation that made the twisted type king.”

Zombieverse is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our breakdown of the show’s rules and tactics here.