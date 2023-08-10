All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead, the exceptional Netflix horror series that blends coming-of-age with zombies, from its potential release date to cast, plot, and more.

Netflix has been ramping up its global spending to reflect its international viewership and showcase creative minds from around the world, and one country continues to prove its an absolute entertainment powerhouse: South Korea.

From Squid Game and Black Knight to Kill Boksoon and Okja, the streamer’s K-content category has produced countless breakout hits, drawing viewers in with innovative storytelling and impeccable cast performances.

The same can be said for All of Us Are Dead, about a group of high schoolers who must escape a zombie outbreak. The art team behind the show also worked on the recently released Zombieverse, which has led fans to ask the question: will there be an All of Us Are Dead Season 2? Here’s what we know.

Will there be an All of Us Are Dead Season 2?

Yes, Netflix has renewed All of Us Are Dead for Season 2!

The students of Hyosan High School will be back once more, as confirmed by the streamer last June. “Get ready to outrun even more Gen Z zombies because All of Us Are Dead is crawling back for Season 2,” it wrote.

Is there an All of Us Are Dead Season 2 release date?

As of August 2023, there isn’t a release date for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 – but we can hazard a guess.

Unlike other major Hollywood productions, South Korean content is unaffected by the ongoing writers and actors guilds strikes.

But according to Teen Vogue’s March 2023 interview with On-jo star Park Ji-hu, filming for Season 2 hasn’t yet started. At the time of writing, predictions suggest we could see new episodes arrive in early 2024.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated upon any release date announcements.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 cast: Who’ll be in it?

While a fair few characters fell victim to the zombie outbreak in Season 1, there are a number of cast members we can expect to return in the second chapter, including:

Cho Yi-hyun as Nam-ra

Park Ji-hu as On-jo

Im Jae-hyuk as Dae-su

Park Solomon as Su-hyeok

Ha Seung-ri as Ha-ri

Bo-yoon as Hyo-ryung

Lee Eun-saem as Mi-jin

When the cast confirmed the news of the show’s return in an announcement video, one of the main talking points was the appearance of Yoon Chan-young, who portrays Cheong-san in All of Us Are Dead.

Although his character appeared to die in Season 1, it’s looking like he’ll be back – whether he survived the fall and escaped or he’ll show up in flashbacks is anyone’s guess right now. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any casting news.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

While no official plot details have been released at the time of writing, what we do know is there’ll be plenty more zombies.

Season 1 ended with the fallout of the bombing of Hyosan. Cheong-san and Gwi-nam (seemingly) fell to their fiery deaths, and the surviving students made it to the quarantine camp.

As for Nam-ra, she survives the blast but is a hambie – a half zombie, half human who retains a regular level of intelligence but with enhanced strength, sight, and agility.

Netflix

Knowing the military would likely kill her, she says goodbye to her pals after they sneak to the school building and she heads off into the abandoned city.

As for what’s in store for Season 2, director Lee Jae-kyoo previously told The Korea Herald: “Many directions, settings, and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies – immune and immortal.

“If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity‘s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies.”

This space will be updated as and when plot details roll in.

Is there an All of Us Are Dead Season 2 trailer?

Since All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is still in development, there is no trailer right now. In the meantime, you can check out the Season 1 trailer below:

We’ll drop the trailer here when it becomes available.

