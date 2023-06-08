What is Bloodhounds about? Netflix series explained

Netflix has a new series out, titled Bloodhounds – but what is it about, who’s in it, and is the show even worth watching?

Netflix has been pumping out a bunch of new series lately, from Fake Profile, to XO Kitty, to Scoop.

These series can range from coming-of-age comedies, to romantic dramas, and of course, the thriller action show, of which Bloodhounds joins its ranks.

But what is Bloodhounds about, and is it even worth watching? Well, read on to find out.

What is Bloodhounds about?

Bloodhounds is a new As per the official Netflix synopsis: “Two young boxers band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.”

The show will arrive on Netflix tomorrow, June 9, 2023. It has a total of 8 episodes, and while it is shot in Korean, it will have both English dubbing and subtitles available.

Check out the trailer below:

Bloodhounds cast: Who’s in it?

The main cast of Bloodhounds includes, but is not limited to:

Woo Do-hwan as Kim Geon-woo

Lee Sang-yi as Hong Woo-jin

Park Sung-woong as Kim Myeong-gil

Ryu Soo-young as Doo-young

Lee Hae-yeong as Yang-jung

Choi Si-won as Issa Hong

Cheon Dong-bin as Cheon Dong-woo

Actor Kim Sae-ron was initially confirmed to play the role of Cha Hyun-joo, but on June 2, 2022, Netflix Korea announced that she would be removed from the already filmed series, following a DUI incident.

Is Bloodhounds worth watching?

It’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, but so far Bloodhounds has received rather mixed reviews from critics.

As described by South China Morning Post, “The show has a serious case of the wobbles thanks to some off-screen drama in its last few episodes, but this is a series filled with the kind of white-knuckle tension that will have you standing up in front of your TV, as though you were ringside at a prize fight.”

NME adds this: “Bloodhounds isn’t the kind of show one goes into for emotional resonance or social commentary – it’s simply an exciting action-thriller with more than enough well-crafted sequences to keep audiences sitting through its predictable plot.”

Bloodhounds drops on Netflix on June 9, 2023. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

