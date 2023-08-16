Physical 100 Season 2: Everything we know

Netflix’s first Korean competition series was a success as male and female competitors battled it out to see who had the best physique, and the tension-driven stakes return in Physical: 100 Season 2 – so, here’s what we know so far, including any release date updates and more.

After Single’s Inferno saw a rise in viewership and became Netflix‘s first reality dating series, Physical: 100 was on a pedestal to continue the platform’s stream of popularity with K-content. The concept was new and unexpected as 100 male and female contestants participated regardless of their age and weight. The goal? To see who has the best physique after a series of gruelling challenges.

The finale teased they were not done looking for the best of the best. The ominous narrator hinted a Physical: 100 Season 2. On June 13, 2023, Netflix made the official announcement with Producer Jang Ho-gi promising more elaborate challenges and sets.

Despite the first season’s cast scandals and controversies, the reality competition series has fans buzzing with excitement. Here is everything we know so far about the second season.

Netflix has not announced an official release date for Physical: 100 Season 2.

The first season premiered in late January of 2023, and after nine episodes, concluded it its run on February 21.

According to Hypebae, contestant Jung Hae-in revealed they began filming in late July 2022 and spent roughly a week on set. Based on the official announcement, it is safe to say that production has already been completed or is well underway.

Both seasons of Single’s Inferno have been filmed in the summer and aired in late December into January. If Physical: 100 Season 2 follows the same pattern, fans can likely expect an early 2024 release date.

Physical 100 Season 2 cast: Who are the contestants?

For now, the list of contestants for Physical: 100 Season 2 is under wraps and unclear. The new season will once again include physically fit individuals regardless of age, gender, nationality, or weight. The first season had its fair share of well-known celebrities and athletes like MMA fighter and TV personality Choo Sung-hoon.

Yun Sung-bin is well regarded for his career as an Olympic skeleton racer. Fans also recongnized reserve UDT soldier and YouTuber celebrity Agent H. Physical: 100 also included many popular fitness celebrities like travel vlogger Tarzan, Caro, and Song A-reum.

But the first season ran into trouble. A few of its contestants were accused of a bullying scandal and an assault case. According to AllKPop, Jang explained at the Physical: 100 Season 2 press conference that the staff has taken detailed precautions in screening new contestants. They also have met with them prior to joining the series.

Jang also addressed the gender controversy, as Season 2 will still have male and female contestants go against each other during challenges.

Physical: 100 Season 2 quests and theme

Fans can expect a brand new set and theme as the producer confirmed Physical: 100 Season 2 will focus on “modern construction.”

The first season of Physical: 100 was inspired by Roman Greek mythology. Fans saw quests like the Atlas Challenge, The Wings of Icarus, and more. But for the second season, Jang wanted the theme to be about mankind’s ultimate fight for survival.

“I had the objective that the first and second seasons should be clearly different. I thought I needed to make a completely different theme. I focused more on modern construction this time. During the 1950s and 60s, we as mankind had to be more fiercely competitive to survive. So I planned the motif around the times of mankind,” he explained.

Fans will have to wait and see if Netflix will tease the official set and quests before a possible premiere date. In the Netflix announcement, Producer Jung promised “electrifying” new quests. He explained he is working with experts to give fans the ultimate experience. Based on the magnitude of the first season’s set, Physical: 100 Season 2 will also be a massive construction project.

