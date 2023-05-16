The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan has addressed rumors that she’s in the running to play Lois Lane in Superman Legacy, and stated she’d “jump at the chance” to play the comic book icon.

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters, James Gunn’s work at Marvel is done, and he can focus on his new job at DC. Including Superman Legacy, which he will write and direct.

Gunn recently stated that the film will commence principal photography in January, meaning casting is well underway.

So as is typical at this point in the process, the rumor mill is churning out names to play Clark Kent, Lex Luthor, and Lois Lane. And The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is apparently in the conversation for the latter.

Mrs Maisel star would “jump at the chance” to play Lois Lane in Superman Legacy

While appearing on The View – as covered by The Hollywood Reporter – Rachel Brosnahan said of those rumors: “Take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt is my first piece of advice.”

But she then talked in terms that suggest she is in the running, with Brosnahan stating: “It would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist, far from a damsel in distress, and I would jump at the chance if it arose.”

Other names rumored for the role – which has previously been played by the likes of Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth, and Amy Adams on the big screen – include Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), and Samara Weaving (Scream VI).

Who is on the Clark Kent and Lex Luthor shortlist?

According to a previous story in THR, the shortlist for Clark Kent/Superman includes David Corenswet (Pearl), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Tom Brittney (Grantchester), and Andrew Richardson (The Independent).

While as previously reported, Renfield star Nicholas Hoult is the only actor currently being considered for villain Lex Luthor.

That said, one source has apparently told THR that “some of the names in the ring currently are simply part of ‘a chatroom list,’ with another source noting that the filmmakers and studio ‘are nowhere near a decision.'”

So while the names of Superman Legacy stars could be on this page, there could also be a few casting curveballs between now and January.

For more on Superman Legacy, head here, while further TV and Movie previews can be viewed below…

