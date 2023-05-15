Renfield star Nicholas Hoult is the “one person earmarked” to play Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s forthcoming Superman Legacy.

With a new Superman movie set to start shooting in January, the casting process is well underway, with several young stars participating in auditions and screen-tests for the major roles.

Multiple actors have read for Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, although studio Warner Bros. is yet to make a decision regarding who plays the icons.

But according to a new report, only one actor is currently in the conversation to follow in the footsteps of Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, and Jesse Eisenberg by playing Lex Luthor on the big screen.

Superman Legacy: Nicholas Hoult frontrunner to play Lex Luthor

Nicholas Hoult is set to play Lex Luthor in Superman Legacy, with The Hollywood Reporter calling him the “one person earmarked” for the villainous role.

The outlet has a source stating that “the studio has loved him since Fury Road.” And while claims that he was reading for the Man of Steel were off the mark, it sounds like Lex Luthor is very much his to lose at this point in the process.

Hoult is currently starring in the superhero-adjacent Renfield, where he plays a powered-up vampire going toe-to-toe with Nic Cage’s Dracula. Hoult also previously appeared in the X-Men movies, playing Hank McCoy/Beast in First Class, Days of Future Past, Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix.

Pearl star in Clark Kent conversation

Elsewhere in the report, David Corenswet – so memorable as the projectionist in Pearl – is apparently in the running to play Clark Kent. He’ll screen-test in the next few weeks.

Other names in the mix include Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Tom Brittney (Grantchester), and Andrew Richardson (The Independent).

As for Lois Lane, names mentioned include Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), actress Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton), and Samara Weaving (Scream VI).

For more on Superman Legacy head here, while further TV and Movie previews can be viewed below…

