We’re precisely two years away from Superman: Legacy hitting screens, and with the casting process heating up, these are all the actors currently in the movie, plus the characters they play.

Superman: Legacy is the first movie under James Gunn’s tenure as DC co-chief. Meaning there’s a lot riding on the success of his superhero reboot.

The casting process has been in full-force for much of 2023, with the writer-director posting about the production’s progress on social media and industry outlets writing frequent updates about the identity of those screen-testing.

We know that the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Emma Mackey came close to landing key roles in the comic book movie. But they missed out, with the following folk securing the coveted – and iconic – comic book parts.

Superman Legacy cast: All actors and characters

We know that Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific have all been cast in Superman: Legacy. The following are further details about those characters, and the people who play them.

David Corensweet: Superman

Following in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill, David Corensweet will be playing celluloid Superman. Which means he’ll also be pulling double duty as Clark Kent.

The official synopsis gives insight into this take on the character: “Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

David Corensweet is best-known for playing the projectionist in Pearl, while he’ll next be seen in Twisters. On TV, he starred in The Politician, Hollywood, and We Own This City, while Apple series Lady in the Lake is coming soon.

Rachel Brosnahan: Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane, reporter at The Daily Planet, and love interest for Clark Kent/Superman. With Clark apparently being a “cub reporter” in the movie, Legacy may also feature Lois starting out in her career.

Brosnahan is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while she also received an Emmy nomination for House of Cards.

Isabela Merced: Hawkgirl

Isabela Merced will plays Hawkgirl, with Vanity Fair describing this iteration of the character as follows: “The hero’s favorite battle accessories are melee weapons – swords, spears, and maces – and Merced’s 5-foot-1 size will set her apart from the typical comic book brawler.”

Merced played the title character in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, while she also received acclaim for her role in Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Edi Gathegi: Mister Terrific

Edi Gathegi is Michael Holt, aka Mister Terrific, whom VF describe as “not only a skilled combatant but one of the world’s most brilliant inventors and tacticians, orbited by the floating T-Sphere weapons he designed.” This Mister Terrific will apparently have the words “Fair Play” written on his sleeve, in homage to a previous version of the character.

Gathegi has been a superhero before, playing Darwin in X-Men: First Class. While he’s probably best known for his role as Laurent in the Twilight movies.

Nathan Fillion: Guy Gardner

Nathan Fillion will play Guy Gardner, aka Green Lantern, who is apparently less heroic than more prominent Green Lanterns like Hal Jordan and John Stewart. In this version, VF reports that Gardner is an “abrasive, sometimes obnoxious” presence. And Fillion will sport the character’s bowl haircut in the role.

Nathan Fillion played Mal Reynolds in the TV show Firefly and spinoff movie Serenity. He’s also a longtime friend of James Gunn, and the pair have worked together on Slither, Super, The Suicide Squad, and the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Superman: Legacy is due to starting shooting in January 2024, for release on July 11, 2025. For more coverage of forthcoming DC movies, head here.