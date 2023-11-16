James Gunn’s Superman Legacy just added María Gabriela de Faría as the Engineer – and it’s set alarm bells ringing within the DC fanbase.

Faría is the latest star to join the Superman reboot’s rapidly expanding ensemble since the project was announced in December 2022. Other key cast members include David Corenswet as Clark Kent Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Article continues after ad

Many of these characters have ties to the wider DC Universe, and Faría’s Engineer is no different. In Superman Legacy’s comic book source material, the Engineer is a member of the Authority: a team of superheroes known for their extreme brand of crime-fighting.

Article continues after ad

The Engineer and her Authority teammates are slated to headline their own movie following Superman Legacy’s July 2025 release, which the former’s appearance in Superman Legacy will presumably set up. This is a cause for celebration for some DC fans – but for others, it’s a sign they should start worrying.

Article continues after ad

Superman Legacy has DC fans worried for a big reason

According to these devotees of all things DC, Faría’s casting as the Engineer in Superman Legacy confirms their fears that Gunn is adding too many heroes and villains to the movie.

“This movie’s cast seems so bloated,” opined one X user. “How can they fit this many characters into one film?” Added another: “This is really starting to get me worried, so many characters in this movie, I really hope it’s not a Guardians movie just with Superman.” “James Gunn does know that he doesn’t have to stuff the entire DC roster in this movie, right?” a further poster queried. “Like slow down a little.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that not everyone shares these concerns. On the contrary, many X users expressed excitement over Faría joining Superman Legacy as the Engineer, with multiple posts praising Gunn’s decision to hire a Latina actor for the role. Faría’s earlier performance in another comic book adaptation Deadly Class, was cited in support of her casting, too.

Why Jacob Elordi turned down Superman Legacy

Exactly how big a part the Engineer will play in Superman Legacy is currently unclear – but either way, Faría will have more screen time than Jacob Elordi. The Aussie actor recently confirmed that he declined the opportunity to audition for the Superman role, due to his disinterest in the superhero genre.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Well, they asked me to read for Superman,” Elordi recalled. “That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me.”

For all the latest Superman Legacy content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.