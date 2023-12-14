7 shows to watch it you love Squid Game: The Challenge

Looking to fill that Squid Game-shaped hole in your life? Look no further, as here are seven shows to watch if you loved Squid Game: The Challenge.

Squid Game: The Challenge reached its epic finale last week, with Player 287, aka Mai Whelan, taking home the whopping $4.56 million prize.

There were plenty of twists and turns along the way, as 456 players were whittled down to just one with a series of heart-racing games drawn from Netflix’s original Squid Game.

Although Season 2 is officially going ahead, it’s going to be a while before it hits our screens – until then, here are seven shows like Squid Game: The Challenge that you can binge-watch right now.

Physical 100

Packed with high-stakes drama and entertainment, Physical 100 proved to be a smash hit in the competition genre when it arrived at the start of the year. Much like Squid Game: The Challenge, the premise sees a huge deal of contestants from all walks of life. In this case, 100 took part, showcasing their strength, endurance, and strategy in a series of challenging tasks. Its unique format and suspenseful challenges make it a captivating watch, and yet another success story in Netflix’s growing range of K-content.

Where to stream: Netflix

The Devil’s Plan

As well as physical strength, Squid Game: The Challenge put players’ strategy to the test. If you want more of this, The Devil’s Plan is for you. The drama and tension is palpable, as 12 contestants must navigate through a series of manipulative mind games and alliances to win and go home with the ultimate prize. With twists and turns along the way, The Devil’s Plan proved to be the ultimate binge-watch when it arrived in September, with Season 2 soon getting the greenlight.

Where to stream: Netflix

007: Road to a Million

Much like Squid Game: The Challenge, 007: Road to a Million is based on an already beloved property – if you hadn’t guessed already, in this case it’s James Bond. The series sends contestants on a globe-trotting adventure filled with challenges inspired by the iconic franchise. Participants engage in intelligence and endurance tests reminiscent of Bond’s escapades, making it a must-watch for fans of action and espionage.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Siren: Survive the Island

Proving once more that South Korea is leading the way in the world of hit reality shows is Siren: Survive the Island, based on a unique premise in which a group of female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stuntwomen are pitted against each other. In their respective teams, they are stranded on an island and must ensure challenging conditions until only one team – and therefore one profession – wins.

Where to stream: Netflix

The Traitors

Squid Game: The Challenge isn’t producer Studio Lambert’s only hit series. Introducing The Traitors, a British reality show based on the Dutch title De Verraders. The premise sees 22 strangers heading to a castle in the Scottish Highlands to embark on a series of tasks and missions as a team. The twist is that among the “Faithful” contestants are three “Traitors,” who do their best to remain in the game without detection and take home the prize pot. With tension, plotting, and mind games aplenty, The Traitors is well worth a watch.

Where to stream: BBC iPlayer

Taskmaster

Also hailing from Blighty, Taskmaster is a unique game show in that a majority of the competitors are comedians, making it an ideal lighthearted chaser after the intensity of Squid Game: The Challenge. The premise is simple: players complete bizarre and hilarious tasks, with the show’s charm lying in its creativity and the interactions between the host, assistants, and contestants. What makes it even better is that there’s a whopping 16 seasons to sink your teeth into.

Where to stream: Channel 4

The Circle

Also co-produced by Studio Lambert is The Circle, a social media-based reality show where contestants communicate and compete in a virtual environment. The appeal lies in its exploration of online personas and social strategies, as players can choose to be themselves or catfish others, all in the bid to win a whopping cash prize. Both the US and the original UK versions make for an intriguing and entertaining viewing experience.

Where to stream: US version on Netflix, UK version on Channel 4

