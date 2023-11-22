Squid Game: The Challenge’s soundtrack is a masterclass in classical music, while also paying homage to the Netflix show upon which it’s based – here’s the details of the tracklist in Episodes 1-5.

The first half of Netflix’s anticipated Squid Game: The Challenge has arrived, showing 456 real-life players as they battle it out in the hopes of winning a whopping $4.56 million – the streamer’s largest cash prize in reality television history.

As per the synopsis: “As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are plenty of goosebump-inducing songs that feature throughout the show – so, here’s your guide to the soundtrack so far.

Squid Game: The Challenge soundtrack – Tracklist of all songs

Below, you’ll find a list of all the songs that play in Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-5, which dropped on Netflix this week:

‘Pink Soldiers’ – 23

‘Requiem in D Minor, K. 626: VIII. Lacrimosa’ – Mozart

‘Smile’ – Nat “King” Cole

‘Kaiser-Walzer op.437’ – Johann Strauss II

‘The Blue Danube Waltz’ – Johann Strauss II

‘Needles and Dalgona’ – Min Joo Park

‘Trois Gnossiennes’ – Erik Satie

‘Moonlight Sonata’ – Beethoven

‘I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl’ – Nina Simone

‘Overture from The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492’ – Mozart

‘Habanera’ from Carmen – Georges Bizet

‘Histoires de la Forêt Viennoise’ – Johann Strauss II

‘Chanson de Matin’ – Edward Elgar

‘The Nutcracker, Op. 71: Waltz of the Flowers’ – Tchaikovsky

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As you can see, a number of the iconic songs from the original Squid Game are in there, and you can bet they’re utilized throughout.

There’s also plenty of classical music to give the series an atmospheric feel, while at other times it’s comedic, juxtaposed with the stressful situation the players are in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to add all of the additional songs that play out in the remaining five episodes once they arrive on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge Batch 1 (Episodes 1-5) is on Netflix now, while Batch 2 (Episodes 6-9) arrives on November 29. You can find more about the show below: