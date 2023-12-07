Who won Squid Game: The Challenge?

The time has come – the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge has finally been revealed after the finale aired on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge has proven to be a worthy spinoff to the original Netflix series, sparking widespread discussion from viewers across the globe. What started out with 456 players has been whittled down with each and every game and test, starting with Red Light, Green Light and finishing with Squid Game.

As much as fans wanted certain players to take home the whopping $4.56 million cash prize – the largest in reality TV history – just as is the case with the OG show, only one contestant can win.

Although we had our predictions of who might take home the gold, no one could know for certain… until now. Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Squid Game: The Challenge finale!

Squid Game: The Challenge winner

The winner of Squid Game: The Challenge is Player 287, Mai.

