Squid Game: The Challenge competitor details filming conditions amid lawsuit threat

A competitor in Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge has taken to TikTok, revealing alleged behind-the-scenes conditions that led to some participants threatening a lawsuit.

Squid Game: The Challenge is Netflix’s latest reality game show based on the popular South Korean series of the same name. Seeing 456 players compete in the hopes of winning a massive $4.56 million dollar prize, the show has since been criticized by some of those taking part.

Competitors have accused producers of neglecting players’ safety, claiming troubling conditions on set and threatening a lawsuit against Studio Lambert, co-producer of the series.

Now, one contestant has taken to TikTok to dish out the tea and reveal just what it was like to take part in the game’s first challenge, Red Light Green Light.

Melissa, who goes by ‘lil_THEE_boy’ on TikTok, competed in Squid Games: The Challenge as contestant number 326 alongside her dad. However, her dad did not make it past Red Light Green Light, with Melissa explaining why the conditions on set resulted in so many eliminations.

“Ok, so this is one of my biggest gripes with the show! Red Light Green Light did not take five minutes like it looks like in the show,” Melissa revealed. “I think that the last round of people to make it through ended up playing for almost eight hours.”

She went on to claim that every time the clock was stopped, contestants had to stay perfectly still for anywhere between 20 to 45 minutes; “I think it’s so lame that they didn’t show that aspect because it would have made watching the game that much more interesting.”

Melissa also stated that the temperature was incredibly cold, leading to contestants fearing hypothermia. She said, “You guys as the audience have no idea what the actual conditions were like… when you see pictures [of] people with their hands in their pockets and like sitting down and stuff it doesn’t make any sense.”

Nonetheless, Melissa stated she wasn’t “super bitter” about the conditions on set like those threatening a lawsuit; “I just wish that they showed it in the show because I think it would make it way more interesting to watch.”