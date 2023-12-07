The Squid Game: The Challenge finale has finally arrived, and one particular moment has pulled at viewers’ heartstrings, as Player 278, aka Mai, opened up about her history.

Over the course of three weeks, we’ve seen a pool of 456 hopeful players being whittled down to just one winner, who goes home with an eye-watering $4.56 million.

It’s been quite the journey up until this point, from hilarious asides between fan favorite players to off-screen drama and backlash. There was even a mystery involving vanishing contestants (which has since been solved).

Article continues after ad

Across ten episodes, Player 278, or Mai as she’s better known, has emerged as a key player of Squid Game: The Challenge – and tonight, we learned more about her backstory. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Squid Game: The Challenge fans “heartbroken” over Mai’s story

Earlier on in Squid Game: The Challenge, Mai revealed that she grew up in Vietnam before moving to America, recalling a traumatic experience during the war in which she was nearly shot by a soldier in a killing field.

In tonight’s finale, she opened up further about her past, saying: “I finished high school at 18 years of age and I lived in a very sheltered life and very strict. I wanted to break out of that shelter and so I joined the navy. I wanted to be an individual.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

“But being naive, going to the navy, it’s like going to a pack of wolves where I was bullied. I got pregnant at 19 because I was a virgin up until I joined the navy and I didn’t know anything.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“To get pregnant at 19 was very hard because I had to tell my family that I got pregnant. And then my family just cut me off and I had no one. It was very hard. I didn’t know anything about motherhood. I didn’t have anyone.”

Article continues after ad

Later on in the finale, it’s revealed that after a tense final round of rock, paper, scissors, Mai is the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge.

Her story and subsequent victory has sparked an emotional reaction, with one viewer writing on X/Twitter: “Mai’s story about her pregnancy broke my heart. I’m so happy for her.” Another said, “Mai’s story on her getting pregnant at a young age and her family cutting communication from her,” alongside a sad emoji.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

A third added: “MAI’S STORY, I AM SOBBING! WHY DIDNT THE GUARDS GO UP TO HER AND HUG HER #SquidGamesTheChallenge.” A fourth wrote on Reddit: “Mai’s story was so sad. She deserved to win after everything she’s been through. That’s enough money for the rest of her life damn.”

In her post-win interview, Mai said: “Today just validates that anything is possible. Even when you feel down and afraid, you have to pick yourself up, be a strong person, and focus. Whatever your fear is, fight it with everything that you got and you can accomplish anything.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Squid Game: The Challenge is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out more of our coverage below: