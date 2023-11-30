Squid Game: The Challenge has found its new villain in the form of Player 278, named Ashley, who has been branded a “coward” after the Glass Bridge controversy.

With Episodes 1-9 now available on Netflix, there have been plenty of details to pore over in Squid Game: The Challenge so far, from the “emotionally intense” Marbles game to a player who didn’t get the best treatment in Dalgona. And there’s even been theories about a “plant” in the games.

Off-screen, there’s been just as much drama, as producers have been accused of neglecting players’ safety, with some contestants claiming troubling conditions on the set of ‘Red Light, Green Light’ and threatening a lawsuit against Studio Lambert, co-producer of the series.

Although the game show is based in reality, we’ve seen numerous contestants emerge as the protagonists and antagonists due to how they act during the various challenges. And that brings us to Player 278. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Squid Game fans slam “coward” Player 278 after Glass Bridge controversy

Ashley, aka Player 278, has been slammed as a “coward” after she refused to be a team player in Glass Bridge, a decision that led to the downfall of 301, who is a fan fave of Squid Game: The Challenge.

You see, although the order of the Glass Bridge was determined by a claw machine, which saw players picking out teddy bears with numbers on them, the remaining contestants decided to create their own rule.

The players agreed to take turns passing each other on the bridge in the order of their numbers, meaning almost every player would have a 50/50 chance of winning the game – rather than the person at the front having to make all the decisions until they are inevitably eliminated.

In Episode 7, after Player 301 (Trey) – who was number three in Glass Bridge – takes his turn, Player 077 (Marina) overtakes him and moves forward. Next up is Player 278, who is fifth in line. But after Marina gets eliminated, she refuses to move past Trey and take the next step.

In a voiceover, Ashley comments: “Marina’s stupid as hell. You picked the wrong glass and you’ve fallen through, and you didn’t even have to do all of that. Sit your ass back and relax.”

Due to the fact that she refuses to budge, Trey makes a snap decision and jumps onto the next tile, but ultimately he chooses the wrong one and is eliminated. This means Ashley is the first in line anyway, and she has to make the next decision.

She continues to play by the team’s rule after she’s moved forward, allowing other players to move past her on the bridge so she only has to make one decision. In other words, it appears she’s happy to oblige when it doesn’t risk her position in the game.

Her decision has sparked backlash online, with one writing on Reddit: “Ashley 278 is a coward. Doesn’t play fair but after the boy does 3 jumps, she plays ball and everyone celebrates?

“She then lied through her teeth about the event. 278 made me the most angry out of everyone. But then again I should blame the rest of the cowards who stood up for 278.”

They added that “Mai was the only player with BALLS,” referring to the fact that Mai voted for Ashley in the dice test.

Numerous commenters highlighted this moment, with many angry that the other contestants criticized Player 287 (Mai) for picking Ashley in the following challenge.

“Idk if Netflix edited the show differently but 278 did it dirty and let 301 make 3 unprecedented jumps without her making a single decision that put her on the line thus breaking team work,” said another.

“When 287 nominated her for the next (dice) game to be eliminated, I totally got it. What I didn’t get was how everyone else were giving sh*t to 287 as though she made an unethical decision. This is messed up. 278 should have shared some heat from the glass bridge game but instead only got sympathies after.”

A third described her as “hands down the worst person and player on the show by far,” adding: “Her odds were way higher going by the 50/50 rule that majority agreed on but she was either too stupid or stubborn to realize that. There was no way she would have made it to the end being fifth on the Glass Bridge.

“She also had the nerve to not play by her own rules and have people pass her up after forcing Player 301 to keep moving forward to his inevitable fall. I don’t understand why none of the other players tried to speak up about the whole situation.”

Ashley has since responded to the backlash on Instagram, writing: “‘But you agreed to blah blah Team blah blah overtake blah blah blah’ now can yall please stfu. I never agreed to sh*t, but I did get up there and do what worked for ME!

“These people are OBSESSED with me, they literally have to find my page to TELL me their opinion because what I think of their opinions matter so much!”

Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix now, with the finale dropping next week. You can check out our other coverage below: