Squid Game: The Challenge contestants threaten lawsuit after “suffering” on set

The Squid Game: The Challenge controversy just took a turn, as a number of players are threatening to sue the production company after allegedly “suffering” on set.

Squid Game: The Challenge is the latest Netflix competition series based on the popular South Korean series, involving 456 players as they battle it out in the hopes of winning $4.56 million.

But the show has run into controversy since premiering, with some accusing it of missing the point of Squid Game, which was a critique on the excesses of capitalism, and how it isolates society.

And now co-producer Studio Lambert has been threatened with a lawsuit amid allegations that players experienced troubling conditions on set during one of the most famous games.

Squid Game: The Challenge contestants threaten lawsuit

A number of Squid Game: The Challenge contestants have sought the legal help of a UK firm after claiming that they “suffered injuries such as hypothermia and nerve damage” while filming the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game.

Shooting for the first game in the Netflix series took place at Cardington Studios in Bedford, UK, in January. According to UK personal injury law firm Express Solicitors, the players allege that there were “poor health and safety standards on set.”

As per a statement shared by the British company: “Contestants on Netflix’s new show Squid Game: The Challenge have instructed Daniel Slade, Chief Executive Officer (Legal) at Express Solicitors, to help them seek compensation for injuries they suffered during the show’s filming in January of this year.”

Slade stated that they have “sent letters of claim on behalf of the contestants injured on the show.” He also said in a statement to Deadline: “We recognise people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners.

“Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures.”

A spokesperson for Squid Game: The Challenge told the outlet: “No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously.”

You can head here for any updates about Squid Game: The Challenge and the situation as it unfolds.