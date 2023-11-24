Squid Game: The Challenge producers hit back at criticism of contestant safety

Following criticism of safety issues on the set of reality gameshow Squid Game: The Challenge, producers of the reality series have hit back.

The first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are now streaming on Netflix, with real-life contestants competing for a huge prize. Though mercifully not facing death if they fail.

But according to a recent report, some of those contestants have sought legal advice concerning their treatment during the shoot, complaining of hypothermia and nerve damage suffered during the ‘Red Light, Green Light,’ game.

Article continues after ad

The people behind Squid Game: The Challenge have now responded to those claims, claiming that they took “all the proper measures.”

Article continues after ad

Squid Game: The Challenge producers hit back at criticism of contestant welfare and safety

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer John Hay states: “Welfare and safety are obviously paramount for us. And we’ve taken appropriate measures to look after people.

“The particular criticism you’re talking about was centered around the filming of Red Light, Green Light. That was a big, complicated shoot, and it was a cold day, and it took quite a long time.

Article continues after ad

“But everyone was prepared for that and looked after properly. We anticipated and actually strenuously tested everything in advance and made sure we took all the proper measures.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Producers respond to lack of anti-capitalist sentiment

The original Squid Game drama had a powerful anti-capitalist message, which some fans believe has been lost in the translation to reality television.

Article continues after ad

“I take issue over the notion that Squid Game has just one point,” says producer Tim Harcourt in the same interview. “One of the important strands was the capitalist critique. But it’s also a critique of how we are ingrained from childhood to be ultra-competitive via these childhood games.

Article continues after ad

“It’s also about how people behave under pressure — and that’s what makes reality shows interesting. Even if it’s an artificial or conceited situation, how do people behave? It was also about camaraderie.

“Also, the drama was about people fending off their desperate circumstances to win a huge prize. Our show isn’t about people in need. It’s about people being presented with an opportunity. So we flip that on its head. So, yes, there is one element [of the original show] that people have latched on to that they think is being not served by a reality show, but I would say it’s a very small part of the original Squid Game.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Squid Game: The Challenge Batch 1 is now streaming on Netflix. You can find more about the show below: