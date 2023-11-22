Squid Game: The Challenge – Games and rules explained

With the first batch of Squid Game: The Challenge episodes available for streaming, here’s your guide to all of the games, tests, and their rules.

Do you want to play a game? No, this isn’t the next Saw movie. We’re talking about Squid Game: The Challenge, the spinoff game show based on the epic Netflix series, which saw contestants competing for a life-changing cash prize – but the stakes were deadly.

Now it’s the turn of 456 real-life players, who will be taking part in the challenge in a bid to win $4.56 million. Many of the features are the same as the original show, the key difference being that no one dies if they’re eliminated.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But there have been some changes to the games, as well as some extra tests thrown in. So, here are all of the games, tests, and rules explained. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Contents

Squid Game: The Challenge games and rules

Below, you will find a list of all of the games and tests, as we break down the rules for each one.

We’ve only included details shown in Batch 1 of the episodes, which Netflix released on November 22, and we’ll keep this updated as and when Batches 2 and 3 drop.

Article continues after ad

Game 1: Red Light, Green Light rules

Netflix

The first game is the iconic Red Light, Green Light, in which all 456 players must stand behind the starting line. The rules are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Players can move forward when the doll starts singing

They must stop moving when the doll stops singing

If they fail to stop moving when required, they will be eliminated

Players have five minutes to cross the finish line, or else they will be eliminated

Test 1 rules

Netflix

The rules are simple for the first test in Squid Game: The Challenge. Two players are selected and secretly made to choose from the following options:

Giving a player an advantage in the next game

Choosing to eliminate one player

Game 2: Dalgona rules

Netflix

The infamous Squid Game Dalgona challenge rears its ugly head in Episode 2, but this time it’s been split into two sections in order to give everyone a fair chance. In the first part, the rules are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Players must separate themselves into four teams and stand in queues

The first four players from each of the queues enter the Dalgona room and choose one of four shapes: circle, triangle, star, or umbrella

They have two minutes to agree among themselves who gets what shape for their teams

If they can’t decide within two minutes, all four are eliminated and the next four people from each team are sent in to do the same

This is repeated until everyone is in agreement

Once all of the teams have been assigned their shapes, the main part of the game can begin, which follows these rules:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Each player must take a honeycomb cookie indented with their team’s shape

Using a needle, each player has 10 minutes to separate the shape from the rest of the cookie

If they break their shape or do not complete the game within 10 minutes, they are eliminated

Test 2 rules

Netflix

The rules are simple for the second test too, starting with a phone ringing from inside the dormitory. Whoever picks up the phone first is given a treat. However, when the phone rings a second time, they are instructed to:

Article continues after ad

Convince another player to pick up the call within two minutes

If another player accepts the phone in this timeframe, they will be eliminated

If they aren’t able to convince another player to take the call within two minutes, the person who initially answered the phone will be eliminated

Game 3: Warships rules

Netflix

The third game in Squid Game: The Challenge is called Warships, and is essentially a human-sized Battleship. Initially, all of the contestants are made to split into eight teams in a blank room, before team pairs are picked at random to play against each other.

Article continues after ad

One of the teams in each of the four pairs is red and the other is blue. The rules are as follows:

Each team has a vertical facing board split up into coordinates, ranging from A1 to H8, and these represent the opposing team’s board

Each team also has their own horizontal board with the same coordinates

Each team must each pick a Captain, who must then pick a Lieutenant, and they will determine where to fire their missiles on the vertical board

The rest of the team must split up into boats of various sizes and decide where to place themselves on the horizontal board

Both the red and the blue teams must take turn firing missiles at the opposing side

Players are only eliminated if their entire ship is sunk

The first Captain and Lieutenant to sink two of the opposing team’s ships win and pass the game

The losing Captain and Lieutenant are eliminated along with the players of the sunken ships

Test 3 rules

Netflix

For the third test, staff members bring a numeric keypad into the dormitory. The contestants must form a single line, and they are told to vote for a player to eliminate. The three players with the most votes are sent home.

Article continues after ad

But there’s an interesting caveat: if they vote for a player who’s already been voted for, it won’t show up on the board. But if they vote for a new player, it will, meaning it could cause them to have a target on their back.

Article continues after ad

Game 4: Ddakji rules

Netflix

Though not an official game of Squid Game: The Challenge, as it doesn’t involve all of the contestants and no one gets eliminated, it’s worth mentioning Ddakji with it being such an integral component of the original Squid Game.

In this case, two Ddakji tiles – a red one and a blue one – are left on the side in the kitchen, available for the first two players to find it. Once they do, they begin playing, unaware that the rules are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Each player takes turns attempting to flip their opponent’s Ddakji tile on the ground by throwing their own tile onto it

The player who flips their opponent’s tile the most times within an unspecified time frame wins a candy bar

Test 4 rules

Netflix

In the final test for Batch 1 of the episodes, five volunteers must put themselves forward in front of the rest of the contestants. The volunteers must choose one of six jack-in-the-boxes and then take turns opening their box, each of which contain one of three options:

An advantage in the next game

The power to eliminate other players

Immediate elimination

That’s all of the games, tests, and rules in Squid Game: The Challenge so far, which we’ll keep updated when new episodes drop on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge Batch 1 (Episodes 1-5) is on Netflix now, while Batch 2 (Episodes 6-9) arrives on November 29. You can find more about the show below: