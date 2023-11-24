Why bullied Player 299 joined Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge was filled with overwhelming emotions that led Player 299 to be bullied – but his reason for joining is a little heartbreaking.

The global success of the award-winning K-drama Squid Game led Netflix to develop a real-life competition series. Just like the K-drama, 456 players came together for the chance to win a grand cash prize – at the cost of “losing” their lives. A few tweaks were made from the original Squid Game like the games and rules.

Overall the concept stayed the same. Players must either form alliances or go against each other in the hopes of winning. During the infamous Dalgona Challenge, the unwanted decisions of Spencer, Player 299, led him to be bullied by his team.

The scene was hard to stomach as the other players pushed him into a corner causing the elimination of many in his group. It becomes more heartbreaking after learning why Player 299 joined Squid Game: The Challenge and his overall thoughts on the matter.

Squid Game: The Challenge put Player 299 in the hot seat

Spencer, Player 299, is a cancer survivor who wanted to join Squid Game: The Challenge to meet new people and build friendships.

The rules for the Dalgona Challenge are different from the K-drama. The remaining contestants were separated into four groups. One person from each group would enter the playground to choose their Dalgona shape. If they are unable to make a unanimous decision, all players are eliminated. After the first round, it was Player 299’s turn and he physically became emotional.

His teammates tried to ease his worry, encourage him to not give up, and hold his own. But once in the room, it all changed for the worse. Player 299 was the odd man out with only the umbrella remaining. Divided between elimination, and possibly eliminating more of his team with the umbrella, he made a choice. He even made a deal with another player.

Soon, Player 299 emotionally chose the umbrella infuriating his team. Many were angered by his decision and making a deal with the enemy. It’s safe to say they would have rathered see him eliminated. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Player 299 broke down his time on the series.

“The biggest reason I signed up for the show was a few years ago I recovered from cancer, and with that I became much more intentional about the things I wanted in my life, meaning deep human connections and unique experiences. This show provided me the opportunity to be able to meet new people and to be able to hopefully win money to be able to take care of the people I care about,” he said.

During his intro interview, he explained he grew up introverted and shy. Player 299 wanted to give every player a chance to win. Claiming if someone wanted the umbrella they would have taken it. “Coming into Dalgona, it’s a competition, and not everyone there is there to be a friend, and so I had to give everyone a shot and I wanted to try to support everyone as best we could. And we ended up not being able to support each other in the game, but everyone at least got a chance to play,” he explained.

Despite his elimination, he regretted not staying up later the night before to talk to more players and hear their stories. While his team bullied his decision, Player 299 saw the silver lining.

Squid Game: The Challenge Batch 1 is now streaming on Netflix. You can find more about the show below: