Squid Game fans divided by “anticlimactic” final game

Squid Game: The Challenge just dropped its finale, but the last episode has been branded “anticlimactic” by some viewers.

The past three weeks have seen a group of 456 people from all over the world, of all ages and sizes, whittled down to the final trio. With hundreds of squibs burst, just three players proceeded into Episode 10, where one of them was crowned the first-ever winner of Squid Game: The Challenge.

It’s a dramatic episode, with Mai, Phill, and Sam forced to take part in two more challenges: a controversial button-pressing test that some fans believe may have been “rigged”, and one last game to decide the victor.

However, while most people seem to be happy with the winner, many have criticized the “disappointing” finale. Spoilers to follow…

Squid Game: The Challenge finale divides viewers

Fans don’t seem to have a problem with Mai winning – it’s the final challenges that have drawn criticism, with viewers feeling luck-based games made for a “boring” climax. The trio first underwent a test of chance, each pushing a button that could eliminate them, put them through, or do nothing at all.

Mai and Phill then went head-to-head in rock paper scissors, with each win granting them a chance to pick the right key to unlock the safe and take home the money.

“The dice rolling, button pressing, and rock paper scissors? I would’ve loved to see some challenges/games involving more skill. Physical and mental. It’s literally four million dollars??? Where’s the creativity,” one Redditor complained.

“Yeah it was kinda dry. I feel like too many of the games relied on luck and not intelligence or ability. I get the intention behind it but it just wasn’t entertaining,” another wrote.

“Yes I agree the finale was dogsh*t. And I thought the previous episodes were much better than expected. With the amount of money they pumped into this show somebody surely must have thought of a better way to end it than rock paper scissors? Jesus wept,” a third wrote.

However, others have offered a solid rebuttal to the criticisms: the original show’s games were all designed with luck and chance in mind. Those physically stronger did have an advantage in some games, but their strength was exploited; for example, one team’s strategy in Tug of War.

“I originally thought the Rock, Paper, Scissors was a really anticlimactic and dumb choice. But I actually think it fits splendidly with the childhood games theme. It’s probably the most basic childhood competition there is,” one user argued.

“The games are all childhood games and a physical matchup wouldn’t make sense given the diversity of fitness levels – this isn’t the strongman competition,” a second wrote.

“It’s the same as the show, the point is there some luck and all have some level of chance. Mai put the odds on her side by playing RPS with strategy as she gave herself more chances to try keys, so it’s fine, whoever is suggesting physical games to end the show is completely against the Squid Game show and what the old guy says in the show about the games and why he made them,” a third commented.

