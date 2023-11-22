Squid Game: The Challenge – All eliminations so far

Here’s your guide to all of the eliminations in Squid Game: The Challenge so far, for both the games and the challenges.

Squid Game: The Challenge is finally here, the competition series based on the hit Netflix Korean show that broke all kinds of streaming records and left us gagging for a second season.

But while we wait for updates on Season 2, we’ve got Squid Game: The Challenge to keep us entertained. The show pits 456 contestants against each other for a $4.56 million prize. The key difference is: there’s no death involved in this version.

With the first five episodes now available on Netflix, here’s a comprehensive guide to all the eliminations of the challenges and games so far. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Contents

Squid Game: The Challenge eliminations

Below, we’ve broken down the results of each game and test, including how many players are left in the game for each one and how many players are sent home.

Since the first two games feature so many contestants, we’ve just included the overall figures. But as time goes on, we’ve included exactly who was sent home, using their assigned numbers.

Game 1: Red Light, Green Light results

A total of 259 players are eliminated in the first game, the infamous Red Light, Green Light, meaning 197 contestants make it to the next round.

Netflix

This is the first and only game featuring all 456 players at the start, and the rules are exactly the same as the original – only instead of killing any contestants that fail, they are simply eliminated.

Test 1 results

The first test in the series sees players 101 and 134 being made to secretly choose between giving one player an advantage in the next game or eliminating one player. They opt for the latter, choosing player 200 to eliminate, leaving 196 in the running for the prize.

Netflix

In Squid Game: The Challenge, in between the games are tests, which are either carried out in front of the group or in private. In this instance, the other contestants weren’t told about the test, which was done while 101 and 134 were preparing food for the rest of the dorm.

They decided to eliminate player 200 as they believed he was trying to strategize and was the most significant threat. The result is announced to the rest of the group, although it isn’t revealed who made the decision.

Game 2: Dalgona results

Dalgona, in which players must carve out the shape of a circle, a triangle, a star, or an umbrella in a honeycomb cookie, eight players are eliminated before the game begins, bringing the total to 188. A further 69 contestants don’t make it through the main game, bringing the total to 119.

Netflix

Since most people have seen Squid Game, the contestants would have known that the easiest way to win Dalgona is to opt for the easiest shape – in short, no one wants the umbrella.

To overcome this knowledge, the group is all told to get into four teams in a blank room. The first players from each of the four queues are allowed into the Dalgona room, and they each have to choose the shape the rest of their team will have. If the four can’t come to an agreement within two minutes, all of them are eliminated and the next four from the groups are called in.

The first two batches of four don’t reach an agreement and they are all eliminated. Once they eventually decide, it’s time for Dalgona to begin, leading to the loss of 69 further contestants.

Test 2 results

In the second test, a phone has been brought to the dorm room. When it starts ringing, player 198 answers. He fails the test, resulting in his elimination and bringing the total down to 118.

Netflix

Initially, 198 is given a meal of burgers and fries for answering the call. However, when it rings for a second time, he answers again – this time, he has to convince another player to take the phone.

If he can, the other player will be eliminated. But if he fails to convince anyone, 198 will be eliminated. Ultimately, no other contestant trusts him, he doesn’t make it on time, and 198 is eliminated.

Game 3: Warships results

The third game, titled Warships, is essentially like a human-sized game of Battleships. It led to a total of 45 eliminations, bringing the number of players left in the game down to 73.

Netflix

All of the players must split into eight teams, with two teams picked at random and made to play against each other. They are either the red team or blue team. Each group must pick a Captain, who must pick a Lieutenant to join them – between the pair, they must choose which squares on the board to send their missiles to against the opposing team, taking turns with the other group.

The rest of the players are made to stand in boats of varying sizes across their board. All of the players on any full ships that are sunk by the opposing team are eliminated from Squid Game: The Challenge. The first group to sink two ships of the opposing team’s win, while the losing team’s Captain and Lieutenant are also eliminated.

Below, you can find a breakdown of the eliminations from each round:

Round 1: Teams 1 (Red) and 3 (Blue)

First boat sunk – Blue

068

041

422

447

452

Second boat sunk – Red

142

188

389

343

Third boat sunk – Blue

270

432

Captain and Lieutenant – Blue

220

352

Round 2: Teams 2 (Red) and 5 (Blue)

First boat sunk – Red

186

187

433

Second boat sunk – Red

136

135

386

Captain and Lieutenant – Red

396

264

Netflix

Round 3: Teams 8 (Red) and 6 (Blue)

First boat sunk – Red

438

435

267

350

034

Second boat sunk – Blue

446

106

Third boat sunk – Red

362

226

357

Captain and Lieutenant – Red

057

434

Round 4: Teams 7 (Red) and 4 (Blue)

First boat sunk – Blue

218

414

Second boat sunk – Red

103

248

297

035

033

Third boat sunk – Red

107

194

367

Captain and Lieutenant – Red

258

273

Test 3 results

The third test sees every remaining player having to choose a player to eliminate, and the three players with the most votes are out. This ends with players 374, 330, and 161 being sent home, bringing the total left in the running to 70.

Netflix

The risk with this test is that the votes are carried out in front of the entire dorm. If they vote for a player who’s already been chosen, it won’t show up. But anyone who votes for a player the first time could risk having a target on their back.

Ultimately, five players end up on the board, but only three go home.

Game 4: Ddakji results

Netflix

Game 4, though not an official game, as it doesn’t involve all of the contestants, is worth a mention, as it’s Ddakji – the game the salesman in Squid Game used to recruit players. In Squid Game: The Challenge, no one gets sent home – instead, the winner earns a candy bar.

It begins when 232 and 243 head into the kitchen area, where they find two Ddakji cards. Player 232 teaches 243 how to play, with the former proving to be skilled in the game.

After a short while, an announcement is made that 243 has lost, leaving 232 distraught that he may have accidentally led his pal to elimination. However, a staff member comes in to present the winner with a chocolate bar, and they both sigh in relief.

Test 4 results

In the final test from Batch 1, five volunteers must choose a jack-in-the-box at random to open – inside, they’re given either an advantage in the next game, the power to eliminate other players, or they’re immediately eliminated. Seven players end up going home, bringing the total left in the game to 63.

Netflix

In the first round, player 183 opens his jack-in-the-box to find that he has to eliminate two players, opting for 026 and 141. The second sees player 375 eliminated himself. In the third, player 087 has to send one contestant home, and he chooses 176.

The fourth jack-in-the-box sees player 130 gifted an advantage in the next game. However, before he gets the chance to cash in his win, player 229 – whose jack-in-the-box tells her to eliminate three contestants – sends him home, along with 243 and 232.

We’ll be sure to add the results of the additional games and tests as and when new episodes drop.

That’s all the eliminations and results from Squid Game: The Challenge so far, with Batch 2 of the episodes set to drop on Netflix on November 29. You can find more about the show below: