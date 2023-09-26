The Devil’s Plan Episodes 1-4: Explaining the games

It’s a battle of wits, intelligence, and teamwork in Netflix‘s The Devil’s Plan as the contestants try to join forces to beat the Devil’s complex set of mind games during each Main Match and Prize Match.

The competition series will have audiences’ heads spinning trying to understand the rules of each game. While the overall rules of The Devil’s Plan are clear, each match has its own distinct guidelines and tricks. It’s either fend for yourself or create alliances to advance.

With each Main Match, all the contestants will participate in the hopes of winning more pieces. The downside is that the two players with the lowest pieces are sent to prison and cannot take part in the Prize Match. Pieces are the main way to survive in The Devil’s Plan as the Main Match games could force someone to be eliminated.

The Prize Matches allow all remaining contestants to try and win a new game to add value to the final prize number. The grand prize can be worth up to 500,000,000 won or less depending on how many Prize Matches are won. To help understand the games, here’s a detailed breakdown.

The Virus Game is a game of hidden identities in The Devil’s Plan

Among the 12 contestants, there are some hiding as terrorists seeking to kill off the civilians, as a virus also threatens elimination with some players fighting to uncover who is who.

The best way to describe the Virus Game is it’s similar to the Mafia Game. Each contestant is given a title and responsibilities in the game. The objective is to uncover who has each role in order to weed out the best way to survive and win pieces.

Each contestant picked a number from one through 12. Two terrorists are spreading a virus among the other 10 civilians. If five is infected, the virus spreads to four and six. But among the 10 civilians are two researchers looking for a cure. One who has antibodies and can heal, a police officer, the fanatic, and a reporter. Each player can decide among themselves to reveal who they are or keep it a secret to their advantage.

Each terrorist can save an infected or use a bullet to kill a player. For them to win the game, one of them has to stay alive with the antibody player. If the civilians kill both terrorists, the civilians win. No one will know who has antibodies, not even the player. They can still infect others, but heal after every round. Each player still infected by the next round is killed off.

The researchers complete tasks to create an antidote every round, but only if they find the player with antibodies. If they develop the cure, the civilians win a piece with the researchers gaining an extra. The officer is allowed to kill off a player with every round in the hopes of killing the terrorist. Win or lose, the officer only cares about winning a piece. But the more time in the game without killing the terrorist, the fewer pieces they receive. The fanatic is the same, the earliest it’s killed off, the more pieces it wins. The journal must uncover everyone’s identities, and if still alive gain an extra piece.

The first Prize Match is as simple as a puzzle – but with a twist

While two contestants are in prison, the remaining 10 venture to the Cooperative Puzzle match where teamwork is important in adding value to the final grand prize.

One of the Prize games in The Devil’s Plan involves something as simple as solving a puzzle. Similar to a Roundabout, the contestants pick a number from one to 10. The goal is to solve a puzzle in each round that raises in difficulty. But the Roundabout continuously spins pushing each contestant to try and solve the puzzle before their turn ends.

Here’s the kicker, if a player solves the puzzle, whoever the Roundabout stops at and the puzzle is pointing to wins a piece. This means that the solver of the puzzle doesn’t get anything unless still facing the puzzle by the end of the round. This rule applies for all Prize Matches. If one level ends up in failure, the game is automatically lost and no prize money is added.

The Rules Race is one of the most complex games in The Devil’s Plan

Using a board game, the contestants must advance to win a safety spot from elimination in The Devil’s Plan Episodes 3 and 4.

The only way to win the game is by strategizing their own rules that can be an advantage or disadvantage until crossing the finish line. Each player must create a personal rule using a series of colored blocks. Blocks of the same color cannot be used more than once. The sentence must also be a cause and effect without using the same subject twice.

Furthermore, the sentence must make clear who it’s meant to affect and make sense in the grans scope of the game. Once the rules are registered, the order of players is determined by how many words are used in the personal rule. The one with the least goes first with the others playing rock, paper, scissors.

Each player rolls the dice consisting of one, two, two, three, prison, and escape prison. If in prison, a player cannot leave unless rolling the escape prison side and they are given an extra turn. A special dice consists of one, two, two, three, three, and three. But it’s only used when a special rule is activated. On the board, a player can land in “office.” It allows you to either gain an escape prison card, roll again, or register or change the group rule. The rule applies to all players and must be chosen from each of the three colored sections.

But if a player lands in office thanks to the group rule, they receive no benefits. The first to make it to the finish wins three pieces, with the second getting two, and the third getting one. The 10th place will give up one piece, the twelfth will give up three, and the 12th will give up five. If a player has no pieces by the end, they are eliminated.

A game of memory has the contestants scared in The Devil’s Plan

After the Rules Race, the remaining contestants must use their brains to memorize as many details as possible to add to the grand prize.

One of the games in The Devil’s Plan seems easy enough, but it requires great memory. After one elimination, two more contestants went to prison. The nine remaining contestants took part in the Fragments on Memories game for the Prize Match.

Within 20 minutes, the players must try to remember every detail of a photo. In a separate room, each player will be called to answer questions. Out of 10, one player can answer correctly or give up their pass to the next player and forfeit their turn. One wrong answer is an automatic failure of the game.

