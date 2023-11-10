007: Road to A Million cast on “legendary” Brian Cox and James Bond Easter eggs

We’ve all imagined what we would do if we were James Bond, and we’ve all thought about how we’d boss our favorite challenge gameshows. Now, nine pairs have found their answer to both in 007: Road to a Million.

Streaming on Prime Video, nine pairs of contestants are taking on the ultimate challenge of following in Bond’s footsteps. What’s more – there’s up to £1 million ($1.2 million) up for grabs per pair.

Article continues after ad

To get the dough, challengers must face a series of questions for different amounts of money. Each question has been hidden somewhere across the world, with terrifying missions lying in wait in order to find them.

Article continues after ad

Involving the likes of Brian Cox and long-time Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, what was it actually like competing on the reality show of a lifetime?

007: Road to a Million cast tell all about their time on the show

Speaking exclusively to Dexerto, the cast of 007: Road to a Million revealed all about what it was actually like racing across the globe to win £1 million, Bond style.

Article continues after ad

Right from the word go, 007: Road to a Million contestants James and Joey Bone were thrown into things at the deep end.

“It’s hard work,” the pair stated. “We were freediving, camping out in the Amazon. You’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re literally in the middle of the jungle. It’s an amazing experience.”

Article continues after ad

“The scariest moment I think was when we first got to Sugarloaf Mountain after we’d been in the Amazon for three days. There were some shoes and ropes and it just said ‘Abseil down.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this. This is tough.’ That was the big eye-opener.”

Article continues after ad

“[The team are] so professional that you don’t really realize that they’re there. You know, they will say ‘action’ and you just do your thing. They are so good at their job that it just runs so smoothly,” James and Joey added.

Amazon Prime Video has gone big in budget in terms of prize money – a potential £1 million for each pair – and production value, with contestants sent around the globe from Italy and Switzerland to Jamaica and South America.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“These reality shows are all great in their own right, but this one… we couldn’t even predict the sort of stuff we would do. It was amazing. Would be a hard one to top from our point of view,” the pair continued.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

007: Road to a Million: “Legendary” Brian Cox and James Bond Easter eggs

For eagle-eyed Bond fans, there will be plenty of spy Easter eggs to pick up on, including nods to Casino Royale, Moonraker, and A View to Kill.

Amazon Prime Video

“You do recognize the nods to Bond, but you’re totally running on adrenaline,” say husband and wife team Josh and Kamara. “You’ve got to overcome the challenge, the question, and savor the moment.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It’s nice to be able to watch the Bond films back now and think ‘I’ve been there! I’ve done that!’ We spent about six to eight months filming it.”

“When we were in Jamaica and Rio, you could really pick up the Bond references,” said the boys. “Daniel Craig is the best Bond for us. He took the role to another level.”

On top of playing Bond himself, the cast now have a new co-star to add to their IMDb profiles in the form of Brian Cox. Taking on the role of The Controller, Cox is on the other end of the phone, setting tasks and instructions for the unsuspecting pairs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“A lot of the time, we were a bit like, ‘God, he’s being a pain in the a**.’ We didn’t like him half the time if I’m honest,” explained James and Joey.

“As we moved on, the voice started getting a bit easier to recognize. It was mad when we found out who it actually was. We’ve all seen the shows he’s been in. He’s a legend anyway, but in recent times because of Succession and stuff, the fact that he’s mentioned our names and we’ve been in the show alongside him… We’re taking that one with us.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We didn’t recognize him at all,” said Josh and Kamara. “You just try to focus on what he was saying and get to the challenge, get the question right.”

007: Road to a Million will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on 10 November. Check out our other TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2 | Suits Season 10 | 1923 Season 2