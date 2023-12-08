Did Mai share the money after Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge came to an end this week, with Mai Whelan (287) walking away with $4.56 million – but did she share the money with Phill or any other contestant?

While it’s a good idea to have alliances and people on your side, there’s a futility to making friends when you’re in Squid Game – sooner or later, if you’re not eliminated first, you’ll have to try and beat them.

In the last episode, 456 contestants were whittled down to just three: Mai, Phill (451), and Sam (016), all of whom seemed to like and respect each other. After enjoying a luxurious meal, they took part in a button-pressing test that left just Mai and Phill to compete in the final game: rock paper scissors.

Countless rounds and keys later, Mai unlocked the safe and won the contest. While she has big plans for the prize money, people are wondering if she shared any of it with Phill, Sam, or anyone else.

Did Mai share the money with Phill after Squid Game: The Challenge?

Mai hasn’t disclosed if she’s split or plans to share any of her Squid Game winnings with Phill or any of the other contestants.

There could be a big reason for that: she still hasn’t “seen a cent” of the money. “I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Show me the money,” she told The Times.

Following the finale, many viewers (and other players, including Trey’s mother Leanne) expressed hope that Mai would give some of the money to Phill or TJ, the latter of whom played a major role in her victory by giving her the highest number in Glass Bridge. However, there’s other factors: Mai may not receive the winnings in a lump sum, and sharing with other contestants could be prohibited (so if she did, she may not admit to it).

Speaking to EW, Phill seems to be at peace with losing. “It showed me what is important and worth fighting for, and that I don’t need millions of dollars in order to pursue my passions,” he said.

“I love music, and I actually got my college band back together after I got out. We’re called Six Ways to Saturday, and we’re putting out a new single today.”

That’s not to say he wouldn’t do it all again for another shot at that enormous prize. “Listen, I feel like I owe it to myself to try to run it back! Maybe I’ll give it one more shot. But if I get out in Red Light, Green Light, I think that’s going to be it. I don’t know if I can do that again,” he said.

