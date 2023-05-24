Why Robert Rodriguez is destined to make Machete Kills in Space

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Robert Rodriguez opened up about why he’s destined to make Machete Kills in Space.

Remember Machete Kills Again…In Space? The outrageous trailer at the end of the Machete sequel that saw Michelle Rodriguez going all “galactic and sh*t” and Danny Trejo blasting a robotic Justin Bieber named Bleep.

The quip-filled, tongue-in-cheek, action-packed clip added yet another layer to the Rodriguez onion, teasing a threequel for the eponymous character first seen in the auteur’s Spy Kids movies as Carmen and Juni’s estranged uncle.

Rodriguez never intended to make Machete as a feature-length film. But after including a fake trailer for the exploitation flick at the end of 2007’s Grindhouse, the fan reaction was so strong, he felt he had no choice. And it appears history is repeating itself with Machete Kills In Space.

Robert Rodriguez is destined to make Machete Kills in Space

Dexerto spoke with Robert Rodriguez ahead of the release of his new movie Hypnotic, and we took the opportunity to ask the filmmaker if Machete Kills in Space will ever see the light of day – and it appears the fans are still calling for it, as is the main man himself, Danny Trejo.

“Danny’s always calling me, literally always calling me saying, ‘We’ve got to make Machete Kills in Space, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go.’ People are always asking, people are always asking for it. It’s wild,” said Rodriguez.

“I never thought we’d make the sequel but we did. So sometimes you can predestiny by just saying, ‘These movies are coming. Coming soon.’ And then now you have to go make it. I would hope to.”

This isn’t the first time Rodriguez has spoken about the incredible fan reaction to the Machete franchise. In a conversation with Deadline, the director explained that he put out the fake trailers to satisfy the fans, but it’s never enough.

“[Fans] would bug us for years, ‘When’s that movie coming out?’ I said, ‘It was a fake trailer.’ ‘No, but it looked real! When is it coming out?’ So we gotta make it for them,” he told the outlet.

So, you never know – we might get to see Machete take out Bleep at some point in the future. We’ll be sure to keep you posted if there are any updates.

Until then, Hypnotic is in US cinemas now, and will drop in UK theaters on May 26, 2023. You can read our review for it here, and check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

