Michelle Rodriquez shuts down the idea of coming back to the Avatar franchise

Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriquez has admitted that she has no interest to come back to the Avatar franchise after her character was killed off in the first film, with the actor revealing that she has played characters who have come back from the dead too many times.

Michelle Rodriquez is no stranger to longstanding movie franchises. After all, the actor has been a main character in the Fast and Furious franchise since the first film.

However, Rodriquez has put her foot down and said that she will not come back in any of the future James Cameron Avatar films even though other characters and actors from the first movie did appear in the sequel, The Way of Water.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Rodriquez revealed that Cameron had mentioned the possibility of her return to Avatar, with the actor admitting that she would rather not given that she has built a career on character’s coming back from the dead.

Michelle Rodriquez says coming back in future Avatar films would be ‘overkill”

20th Century Studios Sigourney Weaver came back in Avatar 2 despite her character dying in the first film

“Dude, when I saw Jim [Cameron] recently, he was like, ‘I was thinking, “What if Michelle came back? A lot of the other characters came back [in ‘The Way of Water’].”‘ I was like, ‘You can’t do that—I died as a martyr.’”

Rodriguez then listed to Cameron all of the times characters she has played have been brought back from the dead. “I came back in ‘Resident Evil,’ I wasn’t supposed to. I came back in ‘Machete,’ I wasn’t supposed to. I came back with ‘Letty,’ I wasn’t supposed to. We can’t do a fourth [time], that would be overkill!”

When then reflecting on this pattern in her career, Rodriquez said, “I don’t understand, it’s so weird…I guess they don’t know what to do with the girl who doesn’t have a boyfriend. ‘She doesn’t have a boyfriend. Should we keep her alive, or kill her?’”

Speaking of characters that have been brought back, Rodriquez is once again set to reprise her role as Lettie in the upcoming Fast X film, which is set to release in theatres on May 18, 2023.

