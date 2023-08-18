Who dies in Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle has some pretty intense violence, so who doesn’t make it out to the other side of the movie?

The DCEU is currently caught in the chaos of a complete redo, set in motion by James Gunn. But in the midst of it all, the Blue Beetle movie has finally arrived. And it’s here to kill.

As we state in our three star review of the film: “while having a child-like sense of humor, the movie’s action isn’t afraid to be gory, with some scenes potentially having kids hiding behind their hands. The action works best when it’s at its most grounded, which allows it to be both brutal and emotional. There are actually a number of moments that could easily have you crying, as Blue Beetle doesn’t shy away from the danger that a superhero life can bring.”

But who falls victims to this danger? Which characters die in Blue Beetle? Some viewers like to know about the violence before they see it, so we’ll tell you here, but obviously: MAJOR SPOILER WARNING FOR BLUE BEETLE!

Every character that dies in the Blue Beetle movie

Blue Beetle has a plethora of characters, many of whom are very important to our lead, Jaime Reyes. Naturally, this love between certain characters was contrasted with and fed into the violence and death of the movie.

In an interview with Dexerto, director Angel Manuel Soto discussed the movie’s violence: “I wanted it to be visceral, in many ways, not just emotionally, but also with the action. We did the action sequences to be very hand-to-hand combat, and to feel painful with the punches. The fist, skin-to-skin, trying to get that fist-to-face contact is sometimes more intense than just blasting something away.

“And the intimacy that comes with that, alters the life of any person. Especially our reluctant hero, as he embarks into this new journey. So we wanted to balance those things with the love of the family which kind of like saves it all, right? The family and the connection that he creates with Khaji Da stops him from making a mistake that he will regret his whole life.”

This last quote is a reference to an almost death moment, in which Jaime believes that Carapax has killed his Uncle Rudy, and in a fury goes to kill Carapax, but Khaji Da (the scarab that gave Jaime his powers) manages to talk him down, reminding him that his version of the Blue Beetle isn’t a killer.

There’s also another character that we believe to be dead, who actually appears alive in the post-credits scene, which we write about here – heads up for more spoilers!

Now, let’s get into who actually dies in the movie…

Alberto Reyes

DC/Warner Bros.

Alberto, Jaime’s father, is arguably the saddest death in the whole movie. We can sense it’s going to happen from the start – he mentions having heart problems – but it’s still brutal to watch. Once Jaime’s identity as the Blue Beetle is revealed, Victoria Kord has her men raid the Reyes’ home and hold the family hostage.

Alberto gets beaten down while attempting to protect his family, which triggers another heart attack. Sadly, he doesn’t survive this one, and dies as Jaime gets captured. Thankfully, he is able to say goodbye to Jaime on the spiritual realm, and guide him to becoming the hero he was always meant to be.

Numerous evil guards

DC/Warner Bros.

Now, it’s unclear how many guards actually die, but Victoria Kord’s goons get pulverised by the Reyes family as they come to rescue Jaime. The team bursts into Victoria’s lair in a giant Blue Beetle (What else were they going to fight in?) and the vehicle takes out multiple guards, sometimes even impaling them with its legs.

The family then uses the multitude of super-tech weapons they have available to fight off all the thugs. Nana Reyes in particular guns them all down with glee, leaving arguably a massacre behind them. But since this is a family movie, of course it’s primarily played for laughs.

Dr. Sanchez

DC/Warner Bros.

Sanchez has arguably the most brutal death of them all, but also the most heroic. He begins the movie as a scientific helper for Victoria, though the more damage he sees her do, the more he can no longer stand it.

This culminates in the movie’s climax when Victoria has Jaime trapped in a procedure that will kill him. Sanchez sets Jaime free, shows him where to escape, and locks the door behind him. Jaime can only watch as a newly super-powered Carapax kills Sanchez with one strike, causing blood to splatter on the locked door.

Victoria Kord and Conrad Carapax – and also his mother

DC/Warner Bros.

Victoria and Carapax are the movies main villains, so naturally they’re expected to kick the bucket by the film’s end. But it’s actually Carapax that kills them both, and he does this after being reminded of his own mother’s death.

Blue Beetle focuses on themes of gentrification and colonisation, of which Carapax is a victim, His childhood home and mother were blown up in an attack by the U.S., and Carapax is subsequently kidnapped and forced to be a child soldier by Victoria, which leads him to all sorts of suffering.

In the final fiery fight between Carapax and Jaime, Jaime reminds him of this past, which compels the villain to let the hero go. Instead, Carapax grabs Victoria (who has just been in a helicopter crash), pulls her into the fire with him, and explodes his suit.

