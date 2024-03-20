Conor McGregor confirms UFC return at long last and he’s deadly serious this time

Conor McGregor has confirmed his long-awaited UFC return after he revealed plans are in motion to fight Michael Chandler this summer.

McGregor, who starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in his new film ‘Road House‘, has been absent from the Octagon since 2021 when he broke his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman seemed destined to fight American rival, Chandler, for much of last year, but no official date ever materialized.

Yet McGregor has now insisted that he has the green light for the bout, set to take place this summer.

Conor McGregor confirms official UFC return

Speaking to ESPN, the 35-year-old said: “We got confirmation a few days ago that it’s all systems go and ‘The Mac’, ‘The Notorious’ will be returning in the UFC Octagon this summer…

“I like Mike. I’m going to bust him up. I’m going to bust Mike up. If I say it gets done, end of – you can put that on my [grave]stone.

“We’ve got great news, it’s all systems go, thumbs up. I got the call, everything is sweet, I hit the gym straightaway…now it’s on [the fight] there’s no messing [around] now.”

The Irishman added: “I have a full-scale UFC Octagon in my home, I got a guy up, we had a full fight just to get that going and camp has begun.”

The pair could headline International Fight Week on June, 29, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas – the same venue where McGregor broke his leg against Poirier nearly three years ago.