Conor McGregor “struggling” in Road House interview has UFC fans concerned

Fans are concerned for Conor McGregor as the fighter looked like he was “struggling” through an interview with Sports Illustrated promoting the Road House remake.

McGregor has spent years fighting and has struggled with drug use in the past. But, fans have not seen the performer twitch and struggle with keeping his eyes open like in a recent interview promoting the new Road House movie.

The UFC fighter and the film’s star Jake Gyllenhaal recorded an interview with SI in which the two talk about the fight scenes in the movie. McGregor stumbles over his words a few times throughout the three-minute chat and repeatedly licks his lips while answering questions.

Fans of the fighter have shown concern for him on social media as the clip has made the rounds via a Twitter/X account called Casual MMA.

“Can’t be the only one genuinely concerned by this If this isn’t drugs, it looks like a worrying neurological issue. If it is drugs it’s a shame that one of sport’s greatest fighters and entertainers is going down this dark hole. Either way, he needs help and I hope he gets it,” one fan said on social media in response to the video.

Others pointed out that this isn’t McGregor’s first media tour and that he doesn’t look at all like his previous interview persona in the clip.

“Seen him like this in a lot of media appearances over the years, but this seems like he’s struggling with it a lot more,” another fan said.

The Road House movie is otherwise a mixed bag for McGregor as fans are either on board with his performance or not sold on his acting chops. In Dexerto’s opinion, his performance in the remake proves that he could carry, or guest star in, an action franchise in the same mold as the Fast movies.