What time is Lift on Netflix?

Lift, Kevin Hart’s new heist thriller described as Netflix’s first big movie of 2024, is just around the corner – so, here’s exactly what time it drops in various regions so you know when to dive in.

Netflix is off to a good start in 2024, kicking off proceedings with the latest Harlan Coben adaptation Fool Me Once, which had everyone hooked when it dropped the full season on New Year’s Day.

This was far from the only tricks up its sleeve, with the series followed by The Brothers Sun, Gyeongseong Creature Part 2, Society of the Snow, and Good Grief, to name a few.

However, Lift is said to be Netflix’s first big movie release of 2024, with the cast alone generating plenty of hype, featuring the talents of Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Worthington, Jacob Batalon, and Jean Reno. If you’re excited, here’s what time Lift will drop on Netflix and be available to stream.

Lift release time on Netflix

Lift will premiere on Netflix at 12am PT / 3am ET on January 12, 2024.

If you’re not in the US, don’t fret – below, we’ve listed several time zones so you know exactly when you can watch Lift:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis reads: “In the new film from director F. Gary Gray, a band of expert criminals led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart) is recruited to do what they do best – lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane – but they must do it mid-flight at 40,000 feet!”

Speaking on the heist genre, Gray – who previously directed the 2003 Italian Job remake – said: “I love this genre because it lets me unleash my imagination with cutting-edge technology, draw inspiration from diverse global cultures and experiences, and keeps my love for learning new things fired up.

“I also love the opportunity to assemble a great ensemble cast, and working with tools that make me feel like a big kid in a futuristic toy store adds an extra layer of excitement to the process.”

Lift lands on Netflix on January 12. You can read about the cast and characters here, and find more of our Netflix coverage below:

