What is Good Grief about? New Netflix movie explained

Good Grief, a new drama directed by and starring Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy, is coming to Netflix – here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Netflix seems to be on a hit-or-miss roll when it comes to its original projects, but one movie that audiences seem to have high hopes for is Good Grief.

Good Grief comes from Dan Levy, and plans to be an emotional exploration of grief that will help us all bring in the new year.

So with the film about to premiere on the streaming platform, here’s our guide to what the film is about, who’s in it, and whether it’s worth watching.

What is Good Grief about?

Good Grief is a movie about three friends airing out their issues after one of them suffers a tragic loss, all while set in the beautiful city of Paris.

The film follows this official synopsis: “Marc was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver. But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie and Thomas, on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.”

Check out the heartfelt trailer below:

Good Grief cast: Who’s in it?

Good Grief features a ton of Hollywood talent, the likes of which include:

Dan Levy as Marc

Luke Evans as Oliver

Ruth Negga as Sophie

Himesh Patel as Thomas

Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature film writer and director. While he’s better known for his comedy work, most notably Netflix series Schitt’s Creek, this movie and its emotional themes will allow him to stretch his more dramatic muscles.

When can I watch Good Grief?

Good Grief will release on Netflix on Friday January 5, 2024. It also received a limited run in select US theatres on December 29, 2023.

The movie seems to have garnered positive reviews from critics who have been able to watch it, as Good Grief currently garners an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As Variety writes, “Levy’s fans know the multi-talent can play bitchy and caustic; Good Grief shows he can be vulnerable and wise as well.”

However, some critics were slightly harsher, with the Guardian writing: “There is a strenuous earnestness here, which is made to coexist with entirely artificial romcom dialogue of a kind not spoken by real human beings.” The film also has an audience rating of 50%, so you may have to be the judge of the flick yourself.

