What is The Brothers Sun about? Netflix series explained

Michelle Yeoh is heading to Netflix and the world heaves a collective sigh of relief – but what is new series The Brothers Sun about?

After the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All At Once, both Michelle Yeoh and Asian-centered stories are going from strength to strength.

In the bigger picture, we’ve seen movies such as Joyride, Quiz Lady, and Shortcomings strike the right note with fans, while Michelle has been seen in A Haunting in Venice and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts since her Academy Award win.

Article continues after ad

Now the two worlds are set to collide once more thanks to new Netflix series The Brothers Sun – but what’s it about? Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

What is The Brothers Sun about?

Netflix

According to Netflix, the plot of The Brothers Sun reads: “The action-packed family drama with a twisted sense of humor kicks off when the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin. His eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) has to then head to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen Sun (Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) – who’s been completely sheltered from the truth about their family until now.

Article continues after ad

“But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance, Charles, Bruce, and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation – and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all.”

Article continues after ad

The show explores “what it means to be a son, what it means to be a brother, and also what it means to try and keep a family together,” according to showrunner Brad Falchuk, speaking to Netflix. “We do an extreme version of it because they’re a crime family and there are people shooting at them and trying to kill them. But the conflicts they’re having — the problems they’re having internally, the emotional problems — are very, very universal.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Brothers Sun cast: Who’s in it?

Netflix

The Brothers Sun is set to have a stacked cast, including:

Michelle Yeoh as Eileen “Mama” Sun

Justin Chien as Charles Sun

Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun

Highdee Kuan as Alexis

Joon Lee as TK

Jon Xue Zhang as Blood Boots

Jenny Yang as Xing

Madison Hu as Grace

Johnny Kou (Shih-Hsun Kou) as Big Sun

Rodney To as Mark

Alice Hewkin as May

Maite Garcia as Edner

Speaking to Netflix, showrunner Byron Wu said of the cast “Johnny [Kou] is an OG. He brings so much power.”

Article continues after ad

“What I love about Michelle [Yeoh] is how much respect she commanded from her two sons on the show, but also from those actors,” Wu continued. “Of course [I loved] everything she did for the character, but to me I think the most astounding thing was watching her nurture and mentor all these young actors and help them and honestly make them step up. I’ll always appreciate that.”

Article continues after ad

Does The Brothers Sun have a trailer?

Catch the trailer for The Brothers Sun below:

The Brothers Sun drops on Netflix on January 4. Find more of our Netflix coverage below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | FUBAR Season 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2