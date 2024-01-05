Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 cliffhangers leave room for Season 2

The fates of Chae-ok and Tae-sang are still left to be explored as Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 leaves plenty of cliffhangers to dive into for Season 2.

Before the grand premiere of the K-drama on Netflix, it was already announced that Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 had been greenlit. The cast has also wrapped filming. With the news of a new season already developed, fans would have expected a few cliffhangers in the Season 1 finale.

But fans would have never guessed the shocking twists that changed the landscape for the characters in the new season. From the najin, Chae-ok’s fate, to what happened to Tae-sang, the new season has a lot to go over. How will they all connect and what does it all mean?

Here’s a breakdown of each cliffhanger and what they could entail moving forward. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

A child of the najin is born

Throughout both Part 1 and Part 2, Akiko is pregnant with Ishikawa’s child. Before her death, the child was born and revealed to be a special breed infected by the najin.

The end of Part 1 revealed that the person who unknowingly drank the water with the najin was Akiko. This proved to be a problem, or saving grace for Kato, as she was pregnant during the entire K-drama. In Part 2, the najin made its way to her brain and sparked her thirst for human brains. But she remained human, unlike Chae-ok’s mother.

After being hunted by Ishikawa and his men and wounding him, she’s taken back to Onseong Hospital. Amid the chaos of Tae-sang burning it to the ground and the monster seeking her daughter, Kato finds Akiko. He realizes she must be in labor due to the pain she’s feeling. He’s later found by a soldier with a now-dead Akiko and a newborn child in his arms.

Looking at the baby, he remarks how extraordinary it is, and viewers see the najin travel to the baby’s brain. But there’s a surprise, as the baby opens bright green eye – eyes that aren’t human. What does this mean for Gyeongseong Creature Season 2?

The pre-credit scene proves the new season time jumps into the future. Kato likely takes in the child as his own and sees it as the ultimate test of his experiment. It’s also likely the child is now a full-fledged adult in Season 2 and has developed some powers like Chae-ok’s mother, or potentially newfound ones. Akiko’s child will be the new world order Kato has dreamed of for humanity.

Chae-ok is alive

Protecting Tae-sang from her mother, she dies in his arms. But a later cliffhanger scene reveals her mother gave her the najin to save her life.

Part 2’s ending left fans weeping as Chae-ok sacrifices herself to protect Tae-sang from her mother. She explains he’s the man she loves and then promptly dies in his arms… Or so fans thought. Before the pre-credit scene, the K-drama shifts back to her death. This time, she’s in water, and so is the monster. But she transforms back into her human self and calls out to her daughter.

As the najin moves through the water, it’s seen leaving her body and traveling to Chae-ok. It enters her mouth and Chae-ok awakens. Based on this cliffhanger alone, it means Chae-ok will return for Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, but it’s unclear how the najin will affect her.

Kato revealed to Yukiko that the only reason Chae-ok’s mother became a monster is because she was injected with anthrax when given the najin. The najin may have the same effect as it did on Akiko. Chae-ok will gain immortal abilities, but it’s unclear if she will thirst for humans the same way.

On X/Twitter, fans shared on-set photos of Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 with both Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon reprising their roles, but in a modern Korea. Chae-ok may live an immortal life throughout the years.

Tae-sang is also immortal?

The pre-credit scene for Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 revealed Tae-sang is alive in modern Korea, but under a new name and seemingly not having aged.

Netflix

Among the cliffhangers, the biggest mystery is the pre-credit scene, a small TV show about the historical moments in Korea up to possibly the modern-day pandemic. An unknown man is seen opening his window to a modern-looking city – but he also has a suspicious scar on the back of his neck. Someone calls his name: Ho-jae. But fans are surprised to see the Ho-jae look exactly like Tae-sang, or actually is Tae-sang.

The details of who this is are a bit muddled. Did Tae-sang drink the najin and lived an immortal life like Chae-ok? Is the scar from removing the najin? Or is Ho-jae a reincarnation of Tae-sang? Tae-sang suspiciously did heal quickly from his wound at Onseong Hospital. The answers are unclear until Season 2.

