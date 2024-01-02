The mystery might be wrapped up, but who’s who? Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Netflix series Fool Me Once.

Adapted from the 2016 novel of the same name by Harlon Coben, Fool Me Once is the latest limited series to hit the Netflix back catalog.

Comprised of eight episodes, the show follows Maya Stern, who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. However, when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see her husband in her house.

With a star-studded cast, here’s a full rundown of who appears in Fool Me Once and the characters that they play.

Contents

Fool Me Once cast: All actors & characters

Below you’ll find a complete list of the cast in Fool Me Once, including the actors and characters that they play.

Additional cast includes Adelle Leonce, James Northcote as Neil Burkett, Natalie Anderson as Claire Walker, Danya Griver as Abby Walker and Daniel Burt as Daniel Walker, Natalia Kostrzewa as Izabelle and Frederick Szkoda as Luka, as well as Connor Porter as “Rambo” and Thea Taylor-Morgan as Lily Burkett.

Catch the full trailer for Fool Me Once below:

Captain Maya Stern: Michelle Keegan

Netflix

Maya is at the center of the Burkett storm, having recently lost her husband Joe. Before becoming a private helicopter instructor, she served in the army.

Fool Me Once isn’t the only time Michelle Keegan has played an army officer, having previously been seen in BBC drama Our Girl. As well as this, she’s best known for Coronation Street, Brassic, and Ten Pound Poms.

Sami Kierce: Adeel Akhtar

Netflix

Sami Kierce is the lead detective in the Fool Me Once cast, tasked with figuring out who killed Joe Stern. However, he seems to have more connections to the Burkett family than first thought.

Adeel Akhtar is also known for roles in Four Lions, Ali & Ava, and Sherwood.

Joe Burkett: Richard Armitage

Netflix

Joe Burkett is the deceased husband of Maya Stern, whose murder unravels an entirely unexpected can of worms.

Alongside being in the Fool Me Once cast, Richard Armitage can be seen in Obsession, The Stranger, and The Hobbit franchise.

Judith Burkett: Joanna Lumley

Netflix

Judith is the matriarch of the Burkett family, always keeping her cards close to her chest. From Maya’s perspective, Judith is full of secrets.

Joanna Lumley is known for her range of documentaries, as well as appearances in Absolutely Fabulous, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The New Avengers.

Shane Tessier: Emmett J. Scanlan

Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Shane is one of Maya’s closest friends, who also has a military background.

Kin, The Tower, and The Deceived are some of Emmett J. Scanlan’s previous acting credits.

Marty McGregor: Dino Fetscher

Netflix

Marty is brought in as Sami’s partner on the force after a mysterious car accident puts Sami’s safety into question.

As well as being in the Fool Me Once cast, Dino Fetscher is also known for roles in Paranoid, Banana, and Years and Years.

Corey Rudzinski: Laurie Kynaston

Netflix

Corey – also known as ‘Corey the Whistle’ – is a whistleblower who reported on Maya’s involvement with the army and somehow knew her deceased sister.

How to Build a Girl, Cradle to Grave, and Nocturnal are some of Laurie Kynaston’s credits, alongside starring in the Fool Me Once cast.

Caroline Burkett: Hattie Morahan

Netflix

Caroline is the daughter of Judith and the sister of Joe, and seems to be the only one who believes Maya’s suspicions of something more going on.

Hattie Morahan has previously been seen in Sense and Sensibility, Mr. Holmes, and The Bletchley Circle.

Eddie Walker: Marcus Garvey

Netflix

Eddie is the bereaved partner of Maya’s sister Claire, who has two kids of their own. Naturally, he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Maya on pretty much anything.

Marcus Garvey can also be seen in Last Tango in Halifax, Asylum Blackout, and Four Lions.

Fool Me Once is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

