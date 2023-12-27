Over the Christmas period, Mexican comedy The Manny has been reigning supreme on Netflix – but will there be a Season 2? Here’s what we know.

Forget Squid Game: The Challenge, Virgin River, and The Crown – the TV show taking Netflix by storm is currently The Manny.

The series synopsis reads “Jimena juggles trying to keep her life in order. Between raising her three children, competing for the company’s presidency, and dealing with her (almost) ex-husband, she has her hands full. She then meets Gaby, a charming rancher who unexpectedly turns out to be the best nanny for her children.”

With a stacked cast and all-out laughs, will there be a Season 2 of The Manny? Here’s everything we know.

Is The Manny Season 2 happening on Netflix?

Though The Manny Season 2 hasn’t officially been confirmed, fans think it is a likely outcome.

As well as proving popular with viewers by climbing its way up the Netflix Top 10 chart, Season 1 of The Manny has left enough questions open to be answered in possible future episodes.

Gabriel (Iván Amozurrutia) and Jimena’s (Sandra Echeverría) relationship is hinted at being rekindled, with Jimena needing to look for a new manny at the beginning of Season 2 all the more likely. On top of this, viewers still don’t have a clear answer for what happened to Rogelio, Jimena’s cousin.

There are also questions surrounding what will happen to Joaquín (José María Torre) and the kids, with the divorce between him and Jimena not yet finalized.

Given that The Manny Season 2 hasn’t even been officially announced, the earliest fans could see new episodes is likely to be around January 2025.

However, any new episodes that do arrive aren’t to be confused with Season 2 of The Nanny – the classic Fran Drescher comedy – or the 2022 movie that is also called The Manny. Mannies, nannies… it gets confusing.

In the meantime, new seasons of Young Royals, Bridgerton, and Blood of Zeus are already slated for Netflix in 2024.

The Manny is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

