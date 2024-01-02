Fool Me Once and all of Harlan Coben’s other books

Fool Me Once is the latest Harlan Coben novel to be adapted for Netflix – here’s a full rundown of all of his books combined.

Famed American writer Harlan Coben isn’t just known for his series of bestselling books, but the TV adaptations that have since been available to stream.

The latest in the list is Fool Me Once, which follows Maya Stern, who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. However, when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see her husband in her house.

But how many Harlan Books are there in total – and has anything other than Fool Me Once been adapted? Here’s what we know.

Every Harlan Coben book, including Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once is the 28th novel that Harlan Coben has had published, and his 15th standalone novel.

Alongside his standalone books such as Fool Me Once, Harlan also has separate novel series on the go – Myron Bolitar books, Mickey Bolitar books, Windsor Horne Lockwood III books, and Wilde books.

His full back catalog looks something like this:

Myron Bolitar books:

Deal Breaker (1995)

Drop Shot (1996)

Fade Away (1996)

Back Spin (1997)

One False Move (1998)

The Final Detail (1999)

Darkest Fear (2000)

Promise Me (2006)

Long Lost (2009)

Live Wire (2011)

Home (2016)

Think Twice (2024)

Mickey Bolitar books:

Shelter (2011)

Seconds Away (2012)

Found (2014)

Windsor Horne Lockwood III books:

Win (2021)

Wilde books:

The Boy from the Woods (2020)

The Match (2022)

Standalone novels:

Play Dead (1990)

Miracle Cure (1991)

Tell No One (2001)

Gone for Good (2002)

No Second Chance (2003)

Just One Look (2004)

The Innocent (2005)

The Woods (2007)

Hold Tight (2008)

Caught (2010)

Stay Close (2012)

Six Years (2013)

Missing You (2014)

The Stranger (2015)

Fool Me Once (2016)

Don’t Let Go (2017)

Run Away (2019)

I Will Find You (2023)

If this list seems like too much Harlan Coben to binge, Fool Me Once isn’t the only novel that has been adapted for Netflix – with the streaming platform even having a Harlan Coben collection.

Stay Close, Safe, The Stranger, The Innocent, Hold Tight, The Woods, and Gone For Good have also all been adapted for the small screen.

