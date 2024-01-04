The real-life tragedy of the Flight 571 plane crash in 1972 comes to screens in the form of Society of the Snow – here’s a full cast breakdown.

Coming to Netflix on January 4, Society of the Snow documents the Uruguayan flight crashing in the remote heart of the Andes in 1972, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope.

The movie is based on the 2008 novel La Sociedad de la Nieve (Society of the Snow), written by Pablo Vierci – a classmate of the plane crash survivors.

Before watching the film, here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the cast of Society of the Snow.

Contents

Society of the Snow cast: All actors & characters

Below you’ll find a complete list of the cast featured in Society of the Snow, including all actors and characters.

Catch the full trailer for the movie below:

Numa Turcatti: Enzo Vogrincic Roldán

Numa Turcatti was a passenger on Flight 571, being close friends with members of the Old Christians rugby team. He was considered to be one of the “toughest and fittest” to endure the crash.

As well as being in the Society of the Snow cast, Enzo Vogrincic Roldán has appeared in Yosi and the Regretful Spy.

Roberto Canessa: Matías Recalt

Roberto Canessa was one of the survivors of the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 and a former rugby player.

Apache: The Life of Carlos Tevez and Planners are included in Matías Recalt’s previous acting credits.

Nando Parrado: Agustín Pardella

Nando Parrado was also one of the survivors of Flight 571, having been traveling with his family and friends.

Agustín Pardella has also been seen in Bromance and One Love.

Gustavo Zerbino: Tomas Wolf

Gustavo Zerbino was one of the rugby players traveling on Flight 571 and survived the initial plane crash in the Andes.

Being in the Society of the Snow cast is Tomas Wolf’s first main role.

Marcelo Pérez: Diego Vegezzi

Marcelo Pérez was a passenger on Flight 571, facing brutal conditions upon the plane’s tragic descent.

Diego Vegezzi has previously been seen in Leones and María and the Spiderman.

Adolfo “Fito” Strauch: Esteban Kukuriczka

Adolfo “Fito” Strauch was one of the survivors uncovered in the 1972 plane crash.

Room for Rent and Habitación Disponible are included in Esteban Kukuriczka’s acting credits.

Daniel Fernández Strauch: Francisco Romero

Daniel Fernández Strauch is the second Strauch passenger to have been flying on Flight 571.

Being in the Society of the Snow cast is Francisco Romero’s first main role.

Eduardo Strauch: Rafael Federman

The third and final Strauch passenger aboard Flight 571 was Eduardo Strauch, who also survived the crash.

Rafael Federman is known for Luis, Two Shots Fired, and The Sleepwalkers.

Carlitos Páez: Felipe González Otaño

Carlitos Páez was known as “the man of the iron spirit” after surviving the crash, turning 19 while he was stranded on the mountains.

Also included in Felipe González Otaño’s acting credits are Young Hunter and Bia.

Antonio “Tintín” Vizintín: Agustín Della Corte

Antonio “Tintín” Vizintín was a survivor of the plane crash, being able to take photos to document his experience – all recreated in Society in the Snow.

Being in the Society of the Snow cast is Agustín Della Corte’s first main role.

Alfredo “Pancho” Delgado: Valentino Alonso

Rugby player Alfredo “Pancho” Delgado was one of the official team members onboard Flight 571.

Once and Los Paseos have also featured Valentino Alonso.

José Luis “Coche” Inciarte: Simón Hempe

José Luis “Coche” Inciarte is another of the survivors who was onboard the plane crash.

Simón Hempe has most notably been seen in Intertwined and The Two Popes.

Arturo Nogueira: Fernando Contigiani García

Arturo Nogueira survived the plane crash but was badly hurt as a result.

Alongside being in the Society of the Snow cast, Fernando Contigiani García has also been seen most recently in Argentina, 1985.

Rafael “el Vasco” Echavarren: Benjamín Segura

Rafael “el Vasco” Echavarren was another survivor of the fatal crash in 1972.

Being in the Society of the Snow cast is Benjamín Segura’s first main role.

Ramón “Moncho” Sabella: Rocco Posca

The final survivor of the Flight 571 plane crash was Ramón Sabella, known to his friends as Moncho.

Rocco Posca can also be seen in Bigli and Gato negro.

Society of the Snow hits Netflix on January 4. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

