Lift: Netflix release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Lift, Netflix’s new comedy heist thriller, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Heists have been a mainstay of screens big and small for decades, they have varying tempos: some go big and loud, like Heat’s downtown shootout and Baby Driver’s jukebox getaways; others are audacious but slick, like Ocean’s Eleven’s trio of casinos and The Thomas Crown Affair’s art robbery; and there’s the rest in between, from Inception’s agents burgling someone’s mind to Hans Gruber and co.’s Nakatomi Plaza exploits in Die Hard.

Netflix has indulged in the genre in various ways in recent years: in Army of the Dead, a group of mercenaries infiltrate Las Vegas in the middle of a zombie apocalypse for one last score; in Army of Thieves, a crew tries to break into three unbreakable safes in Europe; and in Kaleidoscope, the heist was the viewer’s problem to solve.

The latter title was released on New Year’s Day, and as we approach the end of 2024, Netflix is following up its last effort with another heist flick: Lift, so here’s what you need to know.

Lift will premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2024.

Netflix

It’s the first big release of the year for the streamer, joining the likes of Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Boy Swallows Universe, Fool Me Once, and Sofia Vergara’s Griselda in the same month.

By the time Lift is released, it’ll be three years since Hart signed a “megabucks” film deal with Netflix, with the partnership guaranteeing four movies headlined by the comedian. It was earlier said to be the biggest commitment to a star since the platform’s $150 million deal with Adam Sandler.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat [Productions] and myself. I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first,” Hart said.

“This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narrative.”

Lift trailer

You can check out the trailer for Lift below:

The trailer introduces Kevin Hart’s character as he’s confronted by an agent. According to her, he and his friends are facing charges of identity fraud, money laundering, and transportation of stolen property – but she offers him a deal. “We need you to steal something,” she says.

It’s not just any score, though: it’s the biggest they’ve ever taken on. Some say it’s “impossible”, but with some “true artistry”, they might just pull it off.

Lift cast: Who’s in it?

The Lift cast includes:

Kevin Hart as Cyrus Whitaker

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abby Gladwell

Vincent D’Onofrio as Denton

Úrsula Corberó as Camila

Billy Magnussen as Magnus

Jacob Batalon as N8

Jean Reno as Lars Jorgensen

Sam Worthington as Dennis Huxley

The cast also features Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, Burn Gorman, and Paul Anderson.

The movie is directed by F. Gary Gray, best known for his work on Friday, The Italian Job remake, Straight Outta Compton, and The Fate of the Furious.

Lift plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis for Lift reads: “An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), race to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.”

That’s everything we know about Lift right now. In the meantime, check out our other Netflix hubs below:

