How to watch Good Behavior – is it on Netflix?

It’s been a good five years since Good Behavior, the seductive thriller about a con artist and her attempts to live a clean life, dropped on TNT – but viewers are still asking: is the series on Netflix?

Based on the book series by Blake Crouch, Season 1 of Good Behavior debuted on TNT back in 2016, with a second run arriving the following year.

As per a press release at the time, the series stars Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery as Letty Raines, “a thief and con-artist whose life is always one wrong turn or one bad decision from implosion.” When she gets out of prison, she tries her best to stay clean and reunite with her son, but chaos resumes when she overhears a hitman being hired to kill a man’s wife, and she sets out to derail the job.

Unfortunately, the show failed to get the ratings it needed to be renewed for Season 3, but it went down a treat with audiences, earning a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score for its first run. If you want to give it a rewatch or stream it for the first time, you might be wondering: is Good Behavior on Netflix?

Is Good Behavior on Netflix?

No, Good Behavior isn’t available to stream on Netflix right now. However, both seasons are on Hulu and HBO Max (soon to be just Max).

The latter makes sense given that the series is a TNT Original, a network that is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, as is HBO Max. On May 23, 2023, the latter streaming service will be relaunched as Max, and will consolidate its library with Discovery+ content following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Current HBO Max subscribers hoping to stream Good Behavior before and after this date are in luck, as all episodes are currently on the platform.

HBO Max costs $10 a month or $100 per year with ads, while ad-free is $16 monthly and $150 annually. Meanwhile, Hulu with ads is $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while ad-free is $14.99 monthly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Both seasons of Good Behavior are also available to rent or buy on various VOD platforms including Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

And for what is streaming on Netflix right now, check out our hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Black Mirror Season 6 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | FUBAR | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2