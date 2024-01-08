Yellowstone is finally coming to Netflix – though unfortunately for many of the platform’s users, there’s a catch.

Even though fans are waiting for the remaining episodes of Season 5 to come out following a lengthy delay, Yellowstone remains one of the most beloved TV shows in recent years.

The show follows the conflicts along the shared borders of the Yellowstone Ranch, owned by the chaotic Dutton family. In fact, the show is so popular that numerous spin-offs have emerged as a result.

Article continues after ad

It’s a big day for Duttonites as Yellowstone finally launches on Netflix – but, there’s a catch.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone is coming to Netflix – but there’s a catch

Finally, Yellowstone is coming to Netflix – but unfortunately, only in certain locations.

Paramount

Joining the ranks of fellow Paramount show Yellowjackets, Yellowstone will be hitting the streaming platform in 15 different international locations.

These include Australia, India, South Africa, and Latin American nations including Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

That means for U.K. and U.S. viewers, the best best remains Paramount. If you don’t have a Paramount account, read on to find how how you’ll still be able to watch Yellowstone using your Netflix account.

Article continues after ad

How to watch and stream Yellowstone with a VPN

If you want to know how to watch Yellowstone on Netflix in the US, the answer is very simple: with a VPN.

Article continues after ad

ExpressVPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Connect to any of the mentioned locations and either log in to Netflix or create an account

Watch and enjoy

You can also check out our other Yellowstone coverage below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | Yellowstone cast | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Does Tate die in Yellowstone? | Does Beth die in Yellowstone? | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Does Monica die in Yellowstone? | Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves a spinoff? | Are Yellowstone stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves? | Yellowstone finale release date | Movies if you love Yellowstone | 10 best Yellowstone characters

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.