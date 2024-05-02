Netflix fans still “disappointed” after streamer breaks new record

Netflix has just broken a new record in the war of the streaming platforms, but fans are still “disappointed” by what’s on offer.

Netflix has outdone itself — and its competitors — by having the most streaming exclusives per platform, in its series output. According to a report via The Wrap, 87.3% of Netflix’s TV catalog is completely exclusive on the platform.

However, this doesn’t mean its subscribers are celebrating too, using the record to echo how “disappointed” they are in continued changes.

“Netflix used to have such exciting shows like Narcos, Marco Polo, and the Queen’s Gambit,” one Redditor weighed in. “I don’t find myself getting excited about anything they make anymore despite their record profits and running fire hydrant of releases.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t think of a single good movie or TV show they’ve done this year, it’s just catering to the lowest common denominator. Just Rebel Moon and other disappointments” the post continued.

Article continues after ad

A second agreed: “Numbers mean nothing when 19/20 things are garbage you’ll never watch,” with a third adding: “Or are canceled before they end, so they’re not worth watching even if they’re good.”

While recently released series such as Avatar: The Last Airbender and Black Mirror both getting picked up for new seasons, plenty of other originals on the platform haven’t been so lucky.

Article continues after ad

Much of Netflix’s original content is measured not only by how it performs in its first four days of release, but by how many people watch within the first 28 days. In short, if a movie or show doesn’t hit a desired target, it’s unlikely to come back for a sequel — regardless of fan opinion.

This week, teen drama series Dead Boy Detectives was billed as “dead on arrival” after it struggled to reach a desirable viewing figure for its opening weekend, falling below the newly canceled The Brothers Sun.

Article continues after ad

However, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t new originals lying in wait on the streaming platform, with titles including Richard Linklater’s Hit Man and Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas available later in the year.

Article continues after ad

Find even more amazing movies, TV shows, and true crime documentaries to catch on streaming this month. If that’s not enough, find out what’s in store this year for K-drama.