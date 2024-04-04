How to watch Scoop — Is it streaming?

Here are your streaming options for how to watch Scoop, the new movie about the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew’s viral broadcast interview with Newsnight is dramatized in Scoop, an insider account of how women at the network secured the sit-down.

The Scoop release date is April 5, 2024, so it’s time to find out if the new movie is streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, or airing on network TV.

This isn’t one you’ll want to miss if you enjoy true crime stories and retellings of journalism’s most infamous breaking news, so here are the Scoop streaming details.

How to watch Scoop

Netflix is the only place to watch Scoop. It lands on the service on April 5, 2024.

It’s a Netflix original so you won’t find it on any other streaming service. Netflix free trials are a thing of the past, so you’ll need a subscription to watch Scoop.

Is Scoop streaming?

Scoop is streaming exclusively on Netflix following its April 5, 2024, release date.

Alongside the best TV shows this month, it drops early in April.

It’s no surprise it’s coming to Netflix, either. The service has gone behind the scenes of real news stories and investigations before (Inventing Anna) and has invested in Royal Family content like The Crown.

Alongside true crime, Netflix is becoming a hub fit for people wanting to know who wrote their favorite investigative articles or finessed viral interviews.

That’s how to watch Scoop.

If you’ve not got a subscription you can read about Netflix password rules and prices to assess your options are. Or, if you do, we’ve got Netflix secret codes to help you seek out the best content on the streamer. There’s lots of new true crime documentaries around this week, like Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer, or The Snynanon Fix.