‘Don’t Stream On Max’ explained: Why people are boycotting the streaming platform

Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Don’t Stream On Max’ hashtag on social media, including the reason behind the platform’s boycott.

If you head over to X/Twitter right now, you might see the hashtag #DontStreamOnMax floating around your feed. With it comes a litany of posts from users, explaining why they’re now striking the streaming service off their radar.

It’s not unusual these days for subscribers to turn against streaming services. With box office figures hitting all-time lows for holiday weekends, and with companies like Netflix making bizarre statements on hit new movies, a reckoning is sure to come.

Article continues after ad

But this latest hashtag seems to have come out of nowhere — or has it? What has Max (or its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery) done to warrant this backlash, and why are people boycotting it?

What is #DontStreamOnMax?

#DontStreamOnMax is a hashtag being used on social media to promote the boycott of the streaming service Max (formally known as HBO Max).

Article continues after ad

The hashtag actually started circulating at the beginning of May 2024, around the time Disney, Hulu, and Max announced a new streaming bundle. However, this announcement wasn’t necessarily the reason for the backlash.

On May 9, 2024, Orions_universe posted a breakdown of the hashtag’s meaning and the reasons for boycotting, which consisted of four main points. This included: “shelving completed films in favor of tax write-offs”, “canceling critically acclaimed shows”, “allegedly not negotiating in good faith for content and licensing”, and “removing diverse content to keep costs down.”

Article continues after ad

This also came after The Hollywood Reporter revealed in April 2023 that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav, had received a pay rise that totalled $49.7 million.

When the hashtag initially took off, other users were quick to contribute. They expressed the opinion that the streaming platform’s programming quality had become poor, and that the cancelation of beloved shows — such as Our Flag Means Death and The Flight Attendant — was a disappointment.

Article continues after ad

As such, the charge was led against Max, with fans calling for subscribers to boycott the platform altogether to coincide with Warner Bros. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call on May 9.

Article continues after ad

Why is #DontStreamOnMax trending again?

The hashtag #DontStreamOnMax started trending again on June 3, 2024 after a post from @adoptourcrew referenced the date in Our Flag Means Death, a show that Max had cancelled.

Adopt Our Crew is a fan-led group on X/Twitter whose goal is to promote queer stories. In the show, June 3 is a significant date, in which Stede is saved after his crew read out a journal entry from that day, proclaiming that he is a real pirate.

The hashtag has then taken off once more, with many users expressing their personal reasons for boycotting the streaming platform.

This has also coincided with Pride Month, and since Our Flag Means Death is a show that is beloved within the LGBTQ+ community, it seems to have ignited a new conversation surrounding queer representation and diversity in media.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As one user wrote: “I #DontStreamOnMax because they talk ‘quality’ yet cancel their most critically acclaimed, diverse shows in favour of lower performing shows with big IPs. HBO was once a prestigious channel, now it’s leading the death of television.”

“Max has had the highest cancellation rate since 2020 & this data only goes up to August 2023. Max has cancelled an additional eight original scripted series since then, all of them diverse shows that former execs claim Zaslav was on a mission to kill,” alleged another.

A third wrote: “It was so refreshing to have a lighthearted queer show that appealed to older people… #OurFlagMeansDeath is so incredibly unique, but that’s a quality that HBO/Max apparently no longer values #DontStreamOnMax.”

Article continues after ad

For more, take a look at all the best movies of 2024 so far. If you’re still looking for streaming options, take a look at all the best new shows out this month.