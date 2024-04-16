Scary Paramount Plus series with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is coming to Netflix

Chaos and darkness were never so thrilling as in Paramount+’s Evil series, which will soon find a new home for its prior seasons on Netflix.

The original CBS series created by Robert and Michelle King has developed a devoted fanbase since its premiere in 2019. It’s scheduled to release its fourth season on May 23, 2024, and a short fifth and final season on Paramount+. But die-hard fans and newcomers will get to binge-watch the series thanks to Netflix.

According to What’s on Netflix, multiple seasons of Evil will become available on the streaming platform on April 30, 2024. But it will only be available to US viewers for now. It can be speculated that all prior seasons will be able to stream with the Season 4 premiere close by.

This isn’t the first time Evil has been on Netflix. Back in 2020, only the first season was available until 2021 before making its exit. Evil was originally a CBS series before moving to Paramount+ for Season 2 and Season 3.

Evil stars Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist who has become an expert witness during criminal trials and believes in what can be proven. She’s given a job to become an assessor despite being an atheist. Mike Colter stars as David Acosta, a journalist and studying priest. He seeks the help of Kristen as he’s tasked with studying and uncovering the truth behind supposed miracles, spiritual phenomena, and acts of evil.

Aided by their technical support and atheist Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), they soon realize is evil is beginning to roam freely on Earth. Evil has gained immense praise from critics for its storyline and character, with a 95% score from Rotten Tomatoes.

For now, Evil is available on Paramount+, and you can check out other worthwhile series to stream this month.