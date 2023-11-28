Iman Vellani explains how MCU can resurrect Endgame hype

Iman Vellani, one of the stars of The Marvels, has revealed how the MCU can resurrect the same hype Avengers: Endgame created.

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nothing created more hype amongst fans than 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The final movie in the Infinity Saga, Endgame made nearly $2.8 billion at the box office as people flocked to watch their favorite heroes team up for the last time.

And though Marvel has produced movies since then, none have garnered the same amount of draw as Endgame did, but The Marvels‘ star Iman Vellani has revealed how she thinks the studio can recreate that massive amount of hype.

Vellani thinks Endgame hype stemmed from audiences’ emotions

While chatting with The Direct, Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, explained how the MCU can regain Endgame levels of hype for their upcoming films.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s about just getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” Vellani said, “Because then, like, what’s left? You know, I think it’s just about making the audience care about their characters.

“And I think they’ve established so many wonderful characters in the last phase of the MCU that it would be nice to see them all again and see them team up.”

Vellani went on to say that audiences would be more attracted to see new films if they can “ship” people together saying, “[They would] be like, ‘Oh, [I’m] seeing Kamala and like the Red Guardian together.’ Like imagining all these pair-ups, and I think that would definitely pay off. It’ll be like, you know, the next Avengers.”

The actress does have a point about fans tuning in to see characters team up together as the entire live-action Avengers franchise was built upon seeing your favorite heroes team up and hang out while saving the world.

And, since Vellani is now the defacto leader of The Young Avengers as seen in The Marvels’ end scene, she could be paving the way for the MCU to regain their former glory as audiences will have a new group to root for.

