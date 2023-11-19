Iman Vellani “doesn’t want to focus” on The Marvels’ low box office earnings

Iman Vellani, one of the stars of The Marvels, recently revealed that she doesn’t care about the film’s low box office earnings.

The Marvels, the latest team up film from Marvel Studios, is currently a huge hits with audiences, though the movie has seen poor returns at the box office.

Acting as both a sequel and continuation of a Disney+ series, the movie follows Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel as they try to fight off an alien threat and untangle their powers from one another.

Though the movie hasn’t earned as much as its MCU peers, one of the stars of the film, Iman Vellani, has revealed that she has no intention on focusing on the money aspect of the movie.

Vellani is proud of The Marvels, box office earnings be damned

While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, reflected on her feelings towards the movie’s low box office earnings compared to other MCU films.

“[The box office] has nothing to do with me,” Vellani said, “I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It’s genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that’s all we can ask for with these films.

“It has superheroes, it take place in space, it’s not that deep and it’s about teamwork and sisterhood. It’s a fun movie, and I’m just so happy that I can share it with people.”

Vellani went on to add, “I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even in my control, because what’s the point? That’s for Bob Iger.”

As of right now, The Marvels has earned a total of $161 million at the box office which makes it at the lowest MCU film to debut in theaters even behind Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk.

However, the overall reviews for the film have been pretty good overall as critics praised Vellani’s performance and the movie is the largest opening weekend for a Black female director as Nia DaCosta was at the helm of this project.

