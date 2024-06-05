Avengers 5 set to be “one of the biggest MCU movies ever” with over 60 characters

Avengers 5 could be the biggest Marvel movie to date, with a huge number of original characters set to return to the big screen.

While MCU fans have been preoccupied with the most pressing upcoming Marvel projects (like Deadpool & Wolverine and Thunderbolts), it’s still worth noting that we have another mega-story coming our way.

Avengers 5 is the next major Marvel movie to bring together some of the brightest and best heroes in the canon, with the aim of taking down the franchise’s new big bad. (Could it still be Kang? We’ll soon find out.) And from the sounds of it, it’ll be the biggest Avengers movie yet, with up to 60 characters slated to feature.

Deadline has reported that Avengers 5 could have more than 60 MCU characters reprising their roles. Specifically, it named Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, and Karen Gillian as potential stars.

Previously, the Avengers movies have focused on a central group. But with many of those heroes — Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow included — now off the cards, things have to change.

The outlet also stated that Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is in the mix to direct, with Levy currently reading the latest script by Michael Waldron. Apparently, he has not yet confirmed any deal.

As it stands, the plot details for Avengers 5 are unknown. We still have a slate of new movies from Marvel to come before then, which’ll likely dictate the story. What’s more, there’s the question of Kang. Specifically, if they recast the character following Jonathan Majors’ removal, or whether they’ll focus on a new supervillain altogether.

Fan reactions to the idea of 60+ characters vary, with some suggesting that this could be an indication of bad things to come.

“The Titanic was the largest vessel ever built at the time of its sinking,” noted one X/Twitter user.

“This is true End of Days sh*t. Same energy as the collapse of the studio system in the 60s,” said another.

One comment said: “Every movie is like this, just focus on making a good team with fleshed out team dynamics. I’m so tired.”

Still, for many, it’s enough to pique their curiosity. As one user wrote: “This could either be the coolest movie ever or the worst sh*t you’ve ever seen. No in between.”

