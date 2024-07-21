Kevin Feige dashes fans’ hopes of seeing Phase 4 heroes in future Avengers movies

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has dashed many fans’ hopes of seeing some familiar faces in upcoming Avengers movies.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is setting up for its Mutant Era thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine, some fans are starting to wonder how this will impact the Avengers 5 movie.

The events in the upcoming Marvel movie will undoubtedly influence which heroes will be asked to join the elite world-saving squad.

From Eternals to Ms. Marvel, the MCU has introduced many new characters who could make excellent additions to the team. Still, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a major reunion, as Feige squashed the idea of bringing everyone together.

“I rarely speak in absolutes like that, right?” Feige explained to i09. “The notion of never ever seeing somebody again, I never talk in absolutes like that. But the truth is, you know, we’re going to tell a story in these Avengers movies, and there won’t be room for 100,000 characters in it.”

Since Phase 4 began, many new characters have been introduced, in movies like Black Widow to shows like Hawkeye.

And while people like Kate Bishop and Ms. Marvel have been used to tease future projects, only a handful of characters from this phase have been confirmed to return to the big screen in the next two years.

One of the most popular characters from Phase 4—Black Widow’s Yelena Belova—will lead the Thunderbolts movie along with a few selected characters from that particular movie and the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

And Sam Wilson will be taking center stage as he takes his place as the new Captain America in 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World.

However, characters from less popular projects like Moon Knight and She-Hulk might be left behind as the franchise gears up for Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, Feige’s absolute statement surrounding the Avengers movies doesn’t mean any benched Phase 4 heroes won’t pop up again in some capacity, as he concluded the interview by saying, “Choices will have to be made, that’s for sure. But that doesn’t mean you won’t ever see anybody ever again.”

For more Marvel, you can check out guide to the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.