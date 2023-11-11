The Marvels: Valkyrie’s cameo explained

The Marvels just premiered in theaters and a lot of fans want to know why Thor’s Valkyrie makes an appearance.

Recently, the MCU debuted their latest super hero team up film — The Marvels — to resounding success on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie sees Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel team up to stop an alien race from destroying the galaxy.

While there’s so much to talk about when it comes to The Marvels, one things fans are wondering is why Valkyrie, one of Thor’s greatest allies, makes a cameo in the film. Here’s everything we know.

Why does Valkyrie appear in The Marvels?

Valkyrie appears briefly in The Marvels after Captain Marvel asks for her help.

After trying, and failing, to stop Dar-Benn and her Kree army from destroying a Skrull refugee settlement, The Marvels help as many Skrull as they can escape onto Captain Marvel’s ship.

As the Skrulls have no other planet to flee too, Captain Marvel summons Valkyrie to take the remaining Skrulls to New Asgard using the Bifröst.

New Asgard is the settlement of Asgardians and refugees from Sakaar Thor created in Norway after they managed to survive Thanos’ attack in Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor ruled over New Asgard until the end of Avengers: Endgame when he crowned Valkyrie the new king and went off to be with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Though Captain Marvel and Valkyrie haven’t shared a lot of screen time in the MCU, it makes sense that they would be solid allies after fighting side by side in Endgame.

Plus, as they’re both technically powerful alien beings, the mutual respect and offers to help one another shouldn’t be that surprising to Marvel fans.

The Marvels is now playing in theaters.

