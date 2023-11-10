The Marvels is a team-up movie that hits screens this week. But a scene towards the end of the film sets up another potential team-up movie in the MCU’s future.

The Marvels is out now, and you can read the Dexerto review here, where we say that the movie is “a bit like pre-wedding planning – something old, something new, something borrowed, and something surprisingly blue. Bringing in factors from other Marvel TV shows and films in such an obvious way should be to its detriment, but somehow everything seems to work well enough. This is largely due to the fresh set of eyes director Nia DaCosta is bringing to the franchise, straying away from the methodical narrative plans of Marvel films gone by.”

The film is filled with Easter eggs. While an eventful post-credits scene sets up something huge in Marvel movies to come.

But a scene that plays just before those credits does much the same, setting up a spinoff that’s yet to be announced. Be warned though, there are SPOILERS AHEAD…

The Marvels cameo sets up huge MCU spinoff movie

In the final scene of The Marvels – before those credits roll – Kamal Khan/Ms. Marvel visits Kate Bishop, a young superhero played by Hailee Stainfeld, who was previously introduced in the Hawkeye TV series.

Kamala asks Kate if she thought she was the only kid superhero. Then tells her: “You’ve just become part of a much larger universe. Which at the moment is just me, mostly. I do have feelers out though.”

Kamala then makes her pitch, stating – in Nick Fury-style – “I’m putting together a team, and I want you on it.”

This scene therefore sets up a Young Avengers movie. Something that’s been rumored in the past, but is yet to be officially announced by Marvel.

Who are the Young Avengers?

The Young Avengers first appeared in comic book form in Young Avengers #1 in April 2005. And they are exactly what they sound like, being a team of adolescent superheroes.

On the page, their number includes the likes of Hawkeye, Kid Loki, America Chavez, Patriot, Stature, Prodigy, Speed, and Wiccan.

If this scene in The Marvels is the jumping off point for a Young Avengers movie, then the crew would begin with Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop, while Kamala says, “Did you know Ant-Man had a daughter,” thereby setting up Cassie Lang/Stature.

But the Marvel Cinematic Universe has slowly but surely been ceding young characters who fit the bill, with America Chavez introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Billy and Tommy Maximoff appearing in WandaVision, Elijah Bradley/Patriot popping up in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and we’ve even met Kid Loki on the small-screen!

So the ingredients are all there should Marvel wish to proceed with the Young Avengers. And thanks to this scene in The Marvels, Kamala Khan has now kicked things off…

