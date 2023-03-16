How to watch Shazam 2 – is it streaming?

Shazam 2 – aka Shazam! Fury of the Gods – is out this week, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the superhero sequel, and if it’s available on streaming.

The first Shazam! hit screens in 2019, and told the tale of a teenager granted magical powers by a wizard that turn him into a grown-up superhero.

The movie was a solid hit with both critics and audiences, achieving a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%, and grossing $366 from a budget of around $100.

Which was enough to warrant a sequel – Shazam! Fury of the Gods – that takes flight this week. So the following is everything you need to know about where to watch it.

Is Shazam 2 streaming?

Shazam 2 will be exclusively in cinemas from tomorrow, March 27, 2023.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will not be available on any streaming platform, nor will it be available to rent or buy via any digital or VOD service such as Amazon Prime.

We’ve already reviewed the movie, and had this to say about Fury of the Gods: “Shazam returns in the character’s second – and very possibly last – outing for this particular iteration. But if it’s the end of Shazam as we know him, Billy Batson goes out with a relatively thunderous bang, the film delivering on the promise of the premise set up in its predecessor.”

Will Fury of the Gods stream on HBO Max?

Yes, Fury of the Gods will stream on HBO Max in the US, as that’s where all Warner Bros. blockbusters and superhero movies go when they have finished their theatrical run.

It’s unclear when it will be added to a streaming platform, but the likes of The Batman and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore have taken approximately 45 days to hit that streamer. So Shazam 2 may hit HBO Max on or around May 1, 2023.

But Black Adam, which (kind-of) takes place in the same universe as Shazam 2, struggled at the box office, meaning Warner Bros. moved its streaming date forward. So don’t be surprised to see it hit in less than a month.

As for the first Shazam! movie, that’s already available to HBO Max subscribers in the States, while worldwide it can be purchased or rented on most of the major players, including Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Fury of the Gods hits cinemas on March 17, while you can read more of our Shazam coverage below…

